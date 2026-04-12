From Punishment to Reform: A Trust-Based Judicial Journey

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

In India’s democratic system, the purpose of law is not merely to punish, but also to create an environment of order, discipline, reform, and trust. With this perspective, the Rajya Sabha has now approved the Jan Vishwas Bill 2026, which was previously passed by the Lok Sabha, clearing the way for its implementation as law. Through this legislation, an effort has been made to move away from a system in which minor mistakes or routine violations of rules resulted in imprisonment; now, such violations will attract monetary penalties instead. Undoubtedly, the passage of this bill is an important and historic step—like a new dawn in India’s legal environment. This law clearly signals a transition from a punitive system to a reformative one.

This legislation amends about 79 central laws and introduces changes in 784 provisions, with more than 700 minor offences being decriminalized. This will reduce the burden of cases in courts and ease the pressure on the judicial system. For example, even if a driving licence expires, it will remain valid for 30 days, and creating a traffic jam on a national highway will attract a fine instead of imprisonment. Similarly, in many other cases, imprisonment has been replaced with financial penalties. Several of these changes are related to business regulations; for instance, earlier, violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics rules could lead to imprisonment, but now only fines will be imposed. Small business owners, who were often fearful of punishment due to unintentional violations of complex regulations, will now feel relieved and more confident.

One of the major goals of the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to simplify India’s systems and laws, and this legislation is a constructive step in that direction. This law will not only reduce the burden on the judicial system but will also increase trust among citizens, entrepreneurs, and investors in the government. It can be seen as a practical implementation of the concept of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” By emphasizing reform rather than punishment, this law will free common citizens from complicated legal procedures and corruption-prone systems. For a long time, India’s legal system remained punishment-orientated, where even minor violations resulted in criminal cases. This led to a backlog of cases in courts and unnecessary legal complications for ordinary citizens. The Jan Vishwas Bill attempts to change this mindset. The objective of law will now not be to punish but to reform and maintain order. Aligning penalties with the seriousness of the offence is more in line with the fundamental principles of justice.

This law will accelerate judicial processes and allow greater focus on serious crimes. It is also a major step toward judicial reform because it will save the time and resources of courts, making the justice system more efficient. Another important objective of this law is to create an environment of trust in the business and industrial sectors. Previously, even minor regulatory violations led to criminal cases, creating fear among entrepreneurs and investors. Now, with provisions for monetary penalties instead of criminal prosecution, compliance burdens will be reduced and ease of doing business will improve. This will encourage small entrepreneurs, startups, and industries and further improve the investment climate in India. Globally, this will also strengthen India’s image as a simple and investment-friendly country.

One of the most significant aspects of this law is that its spirit closely reflects Indian culture. In Indian tradition, reform is valued more than punishment, forgiveness more than revenge, and correction more than condemnation. Our scriptures and traditions acknowledge that human beings are prone to mistakes, but they must be given an opportunity to improve. Harsh punishment for minor mistakes may sometimes be closer to injustice than justice. Therefore, if the legal system incorporates forgiveness, reform, and correction, society can become more humane and sensitive. Indian culture has historically been reformative and harmonious rather than punitive. The Jan Vishwas Bill appears to bring this cultural spirit into the modern legal framework. It represents a move toward trust-based governance and strengthens the relationship between government and citizens. When governments treat citizens as responsible individuals rather than potential criminals, citizens too develop respect for the law and willingly follow it. Trust-based governance is the greatest strength of any democracy. In fear-based governance, people try to avoid the law, which encourages corruption; in trust-based governance, people obey the law voluntarily, and a sense of responsibility toward the nation and society naturally develops.

India has set a goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. To achieve this goal, not only economic development but also judicial, administrative, and legal reforms are necessary. The Jan Vishwas Bill can be considered an important step in this direction. Simple laws, reduced government interference, faster justice systems, and a business-friendly environment are all hallmarks of a developed nation. From this perspective, this law will help India move toward becoming a modern and developed country. It must also be acknowledged that such major legal reforms are not possible without political will. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has implemented several administrative and legal reforms aimed at making governance simple, transparent, and people-centric and making the justice system more humane and practical. The Prime Minister expressed hope that this law would help build a trust-based system and empower citizens. The Jan Vishwas Bill is an important step in that direction, demonstrating that the government wants to build a relationship of trust with citizens rather than merely punish them. This law is a thoughtful effort to build a bridge of trust between the government and the people.

In reality, the rule of law should be such that minor mistakes, negligence, or unintentional errors should not become reasons for harsh punishment. Now that significant changes are expected through the Jan Vishwas Bill, it becomes essential that the public be made aware of its provisions so that people can benefit from it and protect themselves from exploitation and corruption. People become empowered only when they are well aware of the laws and regulations. It is the government’s responsibility to inform citizens about the changed legal provisions. At the same time, the government must ensure that replacing imprisonment with warnings and fines for minor offences does not send a message that laws can be violated by simply paying a fine. If such a mindset develops, it will defeat the purpose of this law. Another important concern is that the system of fines should not increase corruption among administrative or judicial officials. People must also understand that a nation progresses only when citizens fulfil their duties along with enjoying their rights.

Certainly, this law can make Indian legal reforms exemplary for the world. It can be said that the Jan Vishwas Bill is not merely a legal amendment but a symbol of a change in the philosophy of governance. This law signals a shift from punishment to reform, from fear to trust, and from complexity to simplicity. The traditions of forgiveness, reform, correction, and coexistence that have long existed in Indian culture are now being reflected in the modern legal system through this law. If implemented effectively, it will not only simplify the justice system but also establish trust-based governance in India and become an important milestone in the journey toward a developed India.