From tantra-mantra to tourism: The evolution of Mayong & Pobitora

Kaustuv Kalita

For generations, Mayong has lived in the popular imagination as India's undisputed land of magic. Tucked along the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Morigaon district, just an hour's drive from Guwahati, its name alone once evoked tales of flying men, invisible chants, and secret lore passed down through generations.

But today, a quiet yet profound transformation is taking place across this ancient landscape: a shift from tantra-mantra to tourism.

What makes this movement so remarkable is not that Mayong is shedding its mystical past, but rather that it is opening its doors wider to reveal the rich ecosystem surrounding it.

Side by side with Mayong lies the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, world-famous for harbouring the highest density of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Together, Mayong and Pobitora form a unique circuit where wildlife, folklore, wellness, and rural living meet, offering a travel narrative unlike any other in Assam. For years, Pobitora's identity was overshadowed by the looming threat of illegal poaching. Today, however, strict conservation efforts and strong community participation have turned the tide. Local residents proudly point out that rhino poaching in Pobitora has virtually come to a halt.

This conservation success has given visitors greater confidence and ignited a steady stream of travellers, creating new economic avenues for nearby villages. The rhino is no longer just a protected species; it is a symbol of regional pride and a living centrepiece of the local tourism economy.

Yet, relying solely on wildlife leaves half the story untold. As local heritage scholars and cultural experts point out, Mayong's history extends far beyond popular tales of black magic. Its ancient manuscripts, indigenous medicine practices, archaeological ruins, and rich oral traditions form a treasure trove for serious cultural tourism.

Even state leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have emphasised exploring the untapped tourist potential of the Mayong-Pobitora belt, highlighting the need to showcase its heritage to the broader world. Mayong's past need not be hidden away as a stereotype; it can be its greatest cultural asset. Perhaps nobody embodies this transition better than Taruni Singha Raja, the traditional king of Mayong. Reflecting on the region's long-standing connection with magic, he notes that while the old legends are an undeniable part of their identity, the growing influx of tourists brings fresh vitality and economic promise.

In his view, tourism represents an essential path for Mayong's future. The magic hasn't vanished; rather, visitors are now discovering the vibrant community, ecology, and history that thrive alongside it.

Moreover, while travelling to Mayong, visitors can interact with locals to learn about their incredible stories associated with magic, as mentioned on the official website of Assam Tourism. Visitors can also explore artefacts and archaeological relics, along with books on ancient Ayurveda and black magic, at the Mayong Central Museum and Emporium, it adds. Magic shows are arranged on demand in the village. Visiting Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, very close to Mayong, offers an astonishing fusion of magic and wildlife.

This multifaceted charm is precisely why Mayong and Pobitora work so well as a combined destination. Instead of selling a single attraction, the region offers a rich mosaic: rhino safaris, river views along the Brahmaputra, sacred temples, folklore, traditional healing practices, and authentic village hospitality. Historically, Pobitora was treated as a day-trip destination where tourists arrived early in the morning, went on a jeep safari, saw a rhino, and returned to Guwahati by afternoon.

However, hospitality leaders and locals argue that the area holds immense potential for longer stays. When travellers slow down, they move beyond a brief wildlife sighting to immerse themselves in local life, explore cultural sites, and experience holistic wellness.

This evolving landscape has paved the way for thoughtful hospitality ventures. Properties like Mystic Mayong, a luxury resort nestled near Pobitora, aim to bridge nature, wellness, and local traditions. By blending luxury with authentic rural charm, these ventures let guests unwind in serene surroundings while engaging meaningfully with Mayong's culture.

Shifting from a quick day trip to an overnight destination carries real economic significance for the community.

When visitors choose to stay overnight, the benefits ripple across the local economy, creating sustainable livelihoods for local guides, homestay owners, artisans, drivers, and food entrepreneurs.

Mayong does not need to erase the legends that made it famous. Those magical stories remain a captivating chapter of its heritage. The true magic lies in how the community is expanding its story to welcome the world. Mayong's greatest feat will not be erasing its past, but transforming it-from tantra-mantra to tourism, and from a legendary tale into an unforgettable destination.