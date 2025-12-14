From tea to tech: How Guwahati Airport Terminal 2 is powering Assam’s economic take-off

Arindam Bharati

With the upcoming launch of the new Bamboo Orchids terminal at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) is set to elevate Assam’s journey from tea to technology—transforming it into the Northeast’s hub for trade, tourism and innovation-driven growth.

For decades, Assam’s economy has been defined by its legendary tea estates and natural wealth. Now, with LGBIA’s enhanced passenger and cargo handling capacity, the state’s economic canvas is expanding—from tea to tech and from plantations to platforms. T2 is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA), nearly tripling the current capacity, and integrates advanced airside infrastructure to support domestic and international connectivity.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of this enhanced connectivity will be Assam’s tea and horticulture industries. With Guwahati emerging as one of India’s busiest air-cargo nodes in the East, exporters can now ship premium Assam teas, organic produce, spices and perishable goods more efficiently to markets in the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia. Faster airfreight turnaround times and cold-chain logistics supported by GIAL’s modern cargo infrastructure are set to give local producers a decisive competitive edge. Assam is fast emerging as a tech frontier, with leading enterprises such as the Tata Group setting up a semiconductor manufacturing hub in Guwahati and Infosys expanding its digital delivery footprint, placing the state firmly on India’s high-tech growth map.

Beyond tea, the state’s floriculture and fruit-processing sectors are witnessing renewed investor interest, with the improved logistics ecosystem reducing transport bottlenecks and post-harvest losses. This evolution positions Assam as a key agri-export hub for the entire Northeast.

Air connectivity is also fuelling Guwahati’s emergence as a regional hub for education, IT and start-ups. The presence of premier institutes like IIT-Guwahati, coupled with improved access to talent and markets, is attracting technology firms and digital service providers to the city. With enhanced connectivity to metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, young entrepreneurs are leveraging new opportunities in fintech, AI and digital logistics.

Medical tourism is another fast-growing segment. With the Northeast’s top healthcare facilities concentrated in Guwahati, the new terminal will ease access for patients from across the region and neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh, reinforcing the city’s role as a healthcare gateway.

GIAL’s vision for LGBIA goes beyond infrastructure. It is about enabling inclusive regional prosperity. The new terminal integrates sustainability at its core, with energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting and a terminal design inspired by Assam’s natural heritage. The project has generated thousands of direct and indirect jobs, creating livelihood linkages that extend from the airport precincts to local enterprises, artisans and service providers.

With this transformative development, Adani Airports is not just modernising an airport—it is rewriting the economic geography of the Northeast. LGBIA’s expansion will bridge distances, amplify trade and innovation, and place Assam firmly on the global aviation and investment map.

As the new terminal eagerly awaits inauguration, Assam’s journey from tea to tech takes wing—powered by GIAL’s vision of growth through connectivity.