Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Know The History And Significance Of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated every year on October 2nd, is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

In 2024, as we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, it is a reminder of Bapu’s unwavering belief in ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) and ‘Satya’ (truth). It is a day to honour his tireless contributions to India’s freedom struggle and his dream of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India).

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: The History of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is a public holiday in India that commemorates the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly known as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapuji; who is globally revered for his doctrines of truth and non-violence.

Recognized as the International Day of Non-Violence, Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance, but also a day to propagate the timeless teachings and philosophy of this great leader. He is revered as a beacon of peace and truth.