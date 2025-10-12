Gen Z: The torchbearers of unity and sustainability

Uddhab Chandra Sarmah (uddhab@solidaridadnetwork.org)

The present generation—popularly known as Gen-Z, born roughly between 1997 and 2012—stands at a remarkable turning point in history. They are the first true global citizens, raised in a digital era that connects people across continents, cultures, and languages. Yet, they also inherit a world divided by caste, creed, and religion and burdened by the pressing challenges of environmental degradation and climate change. Amidst these contradictions, Gen Z carries an extraordinary responsibility—and a unique opportunity—to reshape humanity’s path towards unity, compassion, and sustainability.

1. Building a United Work Culture beyond Barriers: Gen-Z embodies inclusiveness. They are less bound by the traditional divisions of society and more attuned to the universal values of equality, respect, and cooperation. In the modern workplace, they aspire to create environments where merit matters more than identity and where collaboration replaces competition rooted in prejudice. By upholding these principles, Gen Z can nurture a work culture that celebrates diversity—one where individuals of all backgrounds contribute freely and are valued equally. This change in attitude can help India, and indeed the world, progress towards a society where people live not as members of divided groups, but as compassionate human beings working for common progress. As the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg once said, “I don’t believe in caste, creed or religion. I believe in being humane.” This belief captures the spirit Gen Z must carry forward in their professional and personal lives—to build bridges, not walls.

2. Protecting Mother Earth: The Green Mandate Parallel to this social awakening, Gen Z must also lead the mission to protect and heal Mother Earth. They have witnessed climate change not as a distant theory but as a lived reality—floods, forest fires, heatwaves, and rising pollution levels. Many young people are already acting: reducing plastic use, advocating for green policies, supporting sustainable fashion, and leading tree-planting drives. However, the challenge requires more than individual action.

Gen Z can integrate sustainability into every sphere of life: (i) (i) in education, by promoting environmental awareness from an early age; (ii) in entrepreneurship, by fostering green innovation and circular economies; (iii) in policy and governance, by demanding climate accountability and sustainable urban development; (iv) in communities, by reviving traditional eco-friendly practices that respect nature’s balance. Their collective choices will decide whether our planet remains liveable for generations to come. Protecting the Earth is not just a moral duty—it is an act of love towards the future.

3. Technology and Collaboration: The Gen-Z Advantage: Never before has any generation possessed such powerful tools of connection. Through digital media, Gen Z can unite people across the world, amplify voices for justice, and inspire collective action. Technology, if guided by ethics and empathy, can become the most effective instrument for social harmony and environmental renewal.

(4). The Way Forward: To transform ideals into impact, Gen Z must foster empathy, tolerance, and open dialogue across communities. (ii) Take part in volunteerism and civic engagement to practise unity in action. (ii) Support sustainable consumer choices and responsible businesses. (iii) Use innovation to create green solutions for waste, energy, and livelihoods. (iv) Inspire others—especially peers and families—to live consciously and compassionately.

(5) Conclusion: One Humanity, One Earth: The destiny of our planet lies in the hands of this generation. Gen Z has the heart to heal divisions and the vision to protect the Earth. If they choose compassion over conflict and sustainability over exploitation, they can lead humanity into a new era of peace and balance. Let their guiding mantra be: “One Humanity, One Earth — United in Purpose, Sustainable in Action.”