Global Movements For Gender Equality: The Universal Drive Towards Shaping A Better Future

Gender equality has long been a rallying strive for activists worldwide, and throughout history, several influential movements have emerged to challenge gender norms, advocate for women's rights,promote equality for all genders and create safe spaces for open discussions.
These movements, driven by passionate individuals and organizations, have sparked crucial conversations, inspired policy changes, and catalysed social progress on a global scale.
Let us take a look at some of the most remarkable global movements initiated for gender equality and women empowerment -
#MeToo Movement
One of the most iconic movements in recent memory is the #MeToo movement. Originating in 2006, but gaining widespread attention in 2017 with allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, #MeToo encouraged survivors of sexual harassment and assault to share their stories, breaking the silence surrounding these pervasive issues.
The movement quickly spread beyond the entertainment industry, sparking a global wave raising awareness about sexual misconduct at workplace, schools, and communities.
#MeToo underscored the prevalence of gender-based violence and highlighted the urgent need for systemic change to create safer, more equitable environments for all.
Domestic Workers Movement in India
Domestic workers, predominantly women and girls, endure significant ill-treatment, including economic exploitation and various forms of abuse, due to the informal and unregulated nature of their work.
Despite their substantial contribution to the economy, they often remain invisible and lack essential protections.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic workers in India were facing a dire crisis, with many experiencing losses of income, housing insecurity, and health risks intensified by lockdown measures. Some were even trapped in their employers' homes, unable to leave or seek support.
The strong women’s activists, actively advocates for domestic workers' rights at both national and state levels. These activists are working to raise public awareness of labour laws and rights while fostering solidarity among domestic workers.
Domestic worker movements also challenge the undervaluation of their labour, striving to secure fair wages and access to social security benefits.
Women’s March
The Women's March emerged in 2017 following President Trump's inauguration, swiftly transforming into a global movement advocating for women's rights, racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental justice.
Millions worldwide joined marches and rallies, demanding an end to sexism, racism, and discrimination.
This movement underscored the interconnectedness of gender equality with other social justice causes, inspiring a new wave of activists dedicated to advancing equality and justice for all.
Digital Global Movements
#TimesUp Movement: Monica Ramirez, president of the Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, expressed solidarity with women in Hollywood who shared their #MeToo stories, catalyzing the creation of the #TimesUp movement.
This alliance united diverse voices to amplify unheard voices and break the silence on sexual harassment, combat gender discrimination, and advocate for gender equality.
#HeForShe Campaign: In 2014, actress and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson launched the #HeForShe campaign, urging men to join the fight for gender equality. Since then, people worldwide, both men and women, have embraced #HeForShe, pledging to combat gender discrimination and inviting others to join the movement.
#IWillGoOut Campaign: In response to victim-blaming and sexism in India, women turned to social media to organize a campaign/ digital movement under the hashtag #IWillGoOut. This movement quickly gained momentum, resulting in the nationwide #IWillGoOut march, uniting women from diverse backgrounds to protest sexual harassment and gender inequality.