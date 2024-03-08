Global Movements For Gender Equality: The Universal Drive Towards Shaping A Better Future

Gender equality has long been a rallying strive for activists worldwide, and throughout history, several influential movements have emerged to challenge gender norms, advocate for women's rights,promote equality for all genders and create safe spaces for open discussions.

These movements, driven by passionate individuals and organizations, have sparked crucial conversations, inspired policy changes, and catalysed social progress on a global scale.

Let us take a look at some of the most remarkable global movements initiated for gender equality and women empowerment -