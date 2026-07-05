Healthcare delivery and doctors’ safety

Prof. (Dr.) Dharmakanta Kumbhakar

(drkdharmakanta1@gmail.com)

Today, doctors are not safe in their workplaces in this country. It is now common to hear news reports of assault on doctors and, on some occasions, even killings of doctors on trivial matters in different hospitals across India. It has become increasingly common for doctors in India to be jostled, roughed up, harassed and abused - both physically and mentally - by angry relatives of patients on the slightest pretext, often for alleged medical negligence, without going into the merits of the case. When a patient dies, assaults on doctors have almost become routine in India. Hospitals are often considered doctors' second homes; to their own homes they go only to rest. It is imaginable that these institutions could become unsafe. Surveys by the Indian Medical Association reveal that about 75% of doctors have complained of verbal abuse, and 12% are experiencing physical violence. We also frequently see hospital property being vandalised in different health establishments across India on various pretexts.

Acts of assault on doctors and vandalism of hospital property in Assam have also increased in recent years. Ransacking of hospitals has become commonplace across the state, irrespective of the educational background of people comprising the mob. While some incidents are reported, many go unreported. The repeated incidents of assault on doctors indicate that doctors in Assam are not secure at all.

It is unfortunate that a large section of our society does not understand the philosophy of the medical profession. Medicine serves as a vital link between science and society. Doctors play a crucial role in expressing scientific understanding. No one can deny the services and contributions of doctors dealing with health issues. Doctors do their best to save human lives. Nowadays, many patients and their relatives approach doctors with unreasonable expectations, and when these expectations are not met, it can result in assaults on the doctors. Doctors are also as human as the patients they treat. They are not magicians or wizards. No one should think doctors can cure every illness. A doctor never causes injury to a patient for his or her benefit. No doctor has any personal interest in a patient's death. Doctors look forward to filling up a discharge card, not signing a death certificate.

However, doctors may commit mistakes, as they too are human. If a doctor engages in malpractice or medical negligence, they should face legal prosecution rather than the public resorting to vigilante justice. If the disturbing trend of assault on doctors continues, very soon it will become impossible to render medical services to the needy. This entire situation needs to change.

Undoubtedly, a small number of unethical doctors charge exorbitant fees, prescribe unnecessary and expensive medications, recommend unnecessary tests, maintain inappropriate relationships with diagnostic centres and pharmaceutical companies, mislead patients for personal gain, exploit the vulnerability of patients and their families, behave inappropriately towards patients and their relatives, refuse to acknowledge their mistakes, neglect their duty of care, and engage in inhumane practices such as illegal abortions following prenatal sex determination. They are degrading this noble profession and tarnishing the doctor's image. Such doctors are a disgrace to the entire doctor fraternity. The public, however, should avoid developing a negative perception of the entire community of doctors based on the actions of a few black sheep. Such generalised negative views can have a demoralising and discouraging effect on dedicated medical personnel. People's appreciation acts as motivation for doctors to work diligently and improve their services. Dedicated doctors must be given a fair chance and a safe work environment to serve people better.

Doctors are not trained for combat; they are trained to save lives. They need support and security from all quarters. The government, doctors, and the public should work together to prevent triggers such as shortages of doctors and medicine that can lead to violence against healthcare professionals and hospital infrastructure, as well as issues like rude behaviour from doctors and public intolerance. To avoid conflict with the public, doctors should practise greater patience when interacting with patients and their relatives, as well as when addressing their queries. Failure in communication leads to poor health outcomes, strained relations, litigation, anger and dissatisfaction among patients, their families and doctors. Poor communication is the root cause of most complaints.

Violence against doctors is unacceptable in any civilised society. There is an urgent need for systemic reforms and enhanced protection for doctors within hospitals. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of doctors in workplaces. The security in most government-run hospitals in India is pathetically inadequate. India also lacks a stringent federal law to protect doctors in workplaces. Although some states have laws to prevent violence against doctors, convictions are almost nonexistent. Both physical assaults and crimes result from the indifference and insensitivity of the authorities to the needs of doctors. Doctors across the nation demand better security and improved facilities at hospital campuses, along with new rules to support their safety. Doctors need a safe working environment. A safe working environment is essential for doctors, ensuring their survival before they can begin saving others' lives. A safe working environment is essential for doctors, ensuring their own survival before they can begin saving others' lives. Doctors in India have the right to work and live safely and with dignity. The government should have zero tolerance for any sort of violence against doctors and should bring a new, stringent law against it. On National Doctors' Day today, one hopes the government will take the necessary steps for better working conditions and security for doctors within hospitals.