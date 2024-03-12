Holi 2024: Date,Time,Rituals,History And Significance Of The Festival Of Colours

Holi, a popular and cherished Hindu festival, is widely celebrated as the ‘Festival of Colours’, love, and spring throughout India and other parts of the world, marking the joyful transition from winter to spring. In the eastern states of West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, it is also known as 'Dol Jatra' or 'Basanta Utsav'.
Traditionally falling in late February or early March, Holi aligns with the full moon or Purnima of the Hindu month of Phalguna, adding to its mystical allure. Regardless of cultural or religious background, Holi unites communities in a kaleidoscope of colours.
At its core lies the timeless love saga of Radha and Krishna, a story celebrated with fervour and devotion amidst the ecstatic festivities.
This year, i.e., Holi 2024, will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, preceded by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on Sunday, March 24.
Read below to know more about the date, rituals and significance of Holi 2024-
Holi 2024: Date and Time:
In 2024, Holi will take place on Monday, March 25th, with Holika Dahan or Choti Holi being celebrated on Sunday, March 24th, the day before the festival itself.
The auspicious timing (muhurat) for Holi festivities will be observed from 7:19 pm to 9:38 pm on March 24th.
Tithi Timings-
Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024
Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024
Holi 2024: Puja Rituals
On the first day of Holi, the festivities typically commence with the ritual of Holika Dahan, where bonfires are lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil. As the flames dance and crackle, people gather to offer prayers and seek blessings.
Devotees use raw cotton threads, which are looped around the woodpile either three or seven times. Subsequently, water from River Ganga is sprinkled upon it, accompanied by the offering of flowers and vermilion. Following this, a rosary, red powder (roli), rice grains, batasha, haldi, gulaal, and coconut are offered for the worship.
On the day of Holi itself, the air is filled with laughter and joy as people douse each other with vibrant coloured powders known as ‘gulaal’ and water, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the triumph of love and unity.
Traditional sweets and delicacies such as gujiya, khoya, lassi, rasmalai, barfi and more are shared among loved ones, nurturing a sense of togetherness and friendship.
Holi 2024: Significance and History
Holi holds profound religious importance in Hinduism, ranking among its most significant events. Hindus celebrate this festival with immense joy and enthusiasm over two consecutive days, starting with Choti Holi, followed by Dulhendi, also known as Badi Holi.
Holi, the vibrant Hindu festival, finds its roots in Hindu mythology, particularly the tale of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad. According to legend, Prahlad, a devoted disciple of Lord Vishnu, was saved from his father's wicked intentions by divine intervention. Holika, Hiranyakashipu's sister, possessed a boon rendering her immune to fire.
She attempted to kill Prahlad by luring him into a blaze, but instead, she perished while Prahlad emerged unscathed, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. This event, celebrated as Holika Dahan, marks the commencement of Holi. Additionally, in regions like Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi also honours the celestial love between Lord Krishna and Radha.
Holi 2024: FAQs
A. Why is Holi celebrated?
- Holi is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, commemorating stories from Hindu mythology such as Prahlad's triumph over Holika and the eternal love of Radha and Krishna. It's a joyous occasion symbolizing unity, renewal, and the arrival of spring.
B. On which date is Holi 2024?
- Holi 2024, will be celebrated on Monday, March 25.
C. Which state is known for the festival of Holi?
- Uttar Pradesh is known for the festival of Holi due to its grand and ecstatic celebration
D. How many days is Holi celebrated in Mathura?
- In most of India, Holi festivities span two days, with Holika Dahan on March 24th and colourful celebrations on March 25th. However, in Barsana, Vrindavan, and Mathura, Holi starts a week early on March 17th and extends until March 26th, encompassing a joyful celebration lasting ten days.
E. How many countries celebrate Holi?
- Holi is mostly celebrated in India and Nepal. Additionally, it is also celebrated in Mauritius, Fiji, and South Africa. Some Caribbean communities of Indian origin such as Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago also celebrate Holi. The Indian diaspora living in U.S.A, U.K, Australia, Canada and more also celebrate Holi with great enthusiasm.