Holi 2024: Date,Time,Rituals,History And Significance Of The Festival Of Colours

Holi, a popular and cherished Hindu festival, is widely celebrated as the ‘Festival of Colours’, love, and spring throughout India and other parts of the world, marking the joyful transition from winter to spring. In the eastern states of West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, it is also known as 'Dol Jatra' or 'Basanta Utsav'.

Traditionally falling in late February or early March, Holi aligns with the full moon or Purnima of the Hindu month of Phalguna, adding to its mystical allure. Regardless of cultural or religious background, Holi unites communities in a kaleidoscope of colours.

At its core lies the timeless love saga of Radha and Krishna, a story celebrated with fervour and devotion amidst the ecstatic festivities.

This year, i.e., Holi 2024, will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, preceded by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on Sunday, March 24.