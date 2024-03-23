HOLI 2024: Safety Tips To Play Holi For Kids And Adults

Holi, known as the festival of colours, originates from ancient Hindu mythology and has evolved over the centuries into the vibrant festival that it is today. The origins of the festival of Holi are based on various myths, especially the myth of Prahlad and Holika.

As per Hindu mythology, Holi commemorates the triumph of good over evil and the triumph of devotion and religion. The story of Lord Prahlad, who is the devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his demon Holika illustrates this point very vividly.

Prahlad’s unwavering faith in Lord Vishnu protected him from the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakasipu who is the demon king and his maternal uncle Holika.

Holika, who had the power to withstand fire, tried to burn Prahlad alive, but her evil intentions were shattered when she disappeared in the flames while Prahlad emerged unharmed, marking a victory of virtue over the sign of the cross.