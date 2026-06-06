‘Homework’ : The story every child wants to tell!

Saanvi Kashyap

(The writer is a Class IV student of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nalbari)

I was very excited to watch the movie 'Homework.' From the day I heard about it, I wanted to watch it very much. One day, I went with my father and mother to watch the movie. I liked the movie a lot. 'Homework' is a very good movie for children like us. It is also a very nice movie for parents and elders. Everybody should watch this movie. When elders watch it, they may remember their childhood days and feel happy.

While watching 'Homework', many questions came to my mind. Why do parents not allow children to play much nowadays? Even during holidays, why do they ask us to stay inside the house all day? Even when I go to our grandmother's village, why can I not run, play, and enjoy freely? Parents always keep us busy with studies. First school, then tuition, and after tuition again homework and studies. Even on Saturdays and Sundays, there are drawing classes, dance classes, music classes, Abacus classes, and many other activities. Sometimes children become too busy only because of studies. In the movie, grandfather says that children should study, but they should also play games, go to the namghar, pray to God, and spend time in nature with trees, flowers, birds, and fields. He says, children should not always stay busy only with homework.

Three children acted in the movie. Their names are Apu, Tiya, and Tipu. I liked their acting very much. I learned many things from the movie. When Apu gets fever, Grandfather washes his feet with warm water, and maternal uncle massages him with oil. My parents told me these are home-care for sick people. Apu did not like vegetables. He asked his grandfather, "Grandpa grandpa, what is this green green thing?" After Grandfather explained that vegetables are good for health, Apu started eating them. I also did not like vegetables before, but now I eat them. Apu goes around the village with his grandfather, visits the namghar, and watches bhaona. He also catches fish with his maternal uncle. Apu and Tipu play in the rain and swim in the pond together. Apu, Tipu, and Tiya have lots of fun together. Grandfather also tells them many beautiful stories. During summer vacation, Apu's father gives him a video game as a gift. But Grandfather gives him a book called 'Asom Buranji.' The movie teaches us that we should read books and magazines too. I also like reading books and magazines.

I enjoyed watching 'Homework' very much. I learned many good things from this movie. Parents and elders can also learn many good lessons from 'Homework.'