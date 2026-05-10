If Thalapathy Vijay can in Tamil Nadu, why not Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Assam?

Neelim Akash Kashyap

(The writer can be reached at neelimassam@gmail.com)

The results of the May 4 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu have ignited a nationwide debate around the striking rise of Thalapathy Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). What might superficially appear as yet another celebrity’s entry into politics is, on closer scrutiny, a far more complex political phenomenon—an outcome shaped by social psychology, organisational depth, and long-term strategic calibration.

Vijay—born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar—has not merely transitioned from cinema to politics; he has engineered a carefully sequenced political ascent. Since formally launching TVK in February 2024, he has moved with remarkable speed, converting popularity into political capital and, ultimately, into electoral credibility. Many political observers now interpret his rise not as an isolated personal success but as the culmination of a systematically nurtured mass movement.

Tamil Nadu’s political culture offers a fertile backdrop to this story. The state has a long and distinctive tradition where cinema and politics intersect, often seamlessly. Film personalities have historically embodied more than entertainment—they have served as vehicles of social justice, dissent, and public aspiration. Vijay has drawn from this legacy, but he has also reworked it for contemporary relevance.

The social messaging embedded in his films—opposition to corruption, advocacy for equitable education, and an insistence on social justice—was not confined to the screen. He elevated these themes into a broader moral vocabulary, crafting for himself an image of ethical leadership. Crucially, he succeeded in dissolving the boundary between his on-screen persona and his real-life political identity. To his supporters, there is no dissonance: the Vijay who fights injustice in cinema is the same Vijay who seeks to challenge it in public life. This perception of authenticity has been central to his appeal.

Equally decisive has been his organisational foresight. Long before entering formal politics, Vijay invested in building a structured support base. His fan clubs were not allowed to remain passive cultural bodies; they were gradually reimagined as grassroots political units. This transformation ensured that his popularity did not remain symbolic but evolved into active mobilisation—an indispensable ingredient in electoral politics.

If one turns to Assam, a parallel—at least in potential—can be seen in Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Emerging from the influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Gogoi represents a generation shaped by activism and public engagement. Though AASU is formally apolitical, its historical imprint on Assam’s political evolution is undeniable. It was, therefore, not unreasonable to expect that Gogoi, through the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), might catalyse a shift in the state’s political landscape. Yet, the 2026 Assembly elections told a different story. The AJP failed to secure a single seat, and Gogoi himself faced defeat. The contrast with Tamil Nadu is stark—and instructive.

One explanation lies in the inherent difference between movement politics and electoral politics. Agitations can mobilise sentiment; elections demand structure. Slogans and protest energy, while powerful, must eventually translate into policy clarity, governance vision, and administrative credibility. This crucial transition appears to have remained incomplete in Gogoi’s political trajectory.

There is little doubt that Gogoi and his colleagues, including figures like Jagadish Bhuyan, made sincere efforts to construct a regional alternative. However, three structural limitations stand out. First, the challenge of converting emotional momentum into institutional strength. Movements thrive on immediacy; political systems demand durability. The AJP’s ideological articulation and governance blueprint have yet to achieve the clarity and confidence required to persuade a wider electorate. Second, the question of organisational depth. Vijay’s success is inseparable from the dense grassroots networks he cultivated over time. In contrast, the AJP’s organisational spread has often appeared limited—concentrated within a relatively narrow circle, lacking the breadth necessary for sustained electoral impact.

Third, timing and political patience play a crucial role, as electoral success rarely rewards haste. Vijay’s political entry was preceded by years of careful preparation—image-building, network consolidation, and trust cultivation. Gogoi’s journey, while marked by intensity and visibility, appears to have lacked the same degree of temporal consolidation and continuity. Another decisive factor is the narrative of leadership. In politics, perception often shapes reality. Vijay succeeded in positioning himself as a figure of deliverance—someone who embodies and channels public aspirations. This emotional and psychological alignment with voters can be as influential as policy itself.

In Assam, Gogoi’s leadership is widely seen as principled and intellectually grounded. However, the emotional connect with the broader electorate may not yet be sufficiently deep. The opportunity to build such a connection has existed, but it perhaps required a more sustained and deliberate effort. The broader lesson is unambiguous: political success cannot rest solely on sincerity or personal popularity. It requires organisational resilience, ideological clarity, strategic timing, and, above all, a deep emotional resonance with the electorate. Yet, defeat need not be definitive. It can, instead, serve as a moment of recalibration. If Gogoi treats this setback as an opportunity for introspection—identifying gaps, reassessing strategies, and rebuilding patiently—his political journey is far from over. A critical strategic choice also lies ahead: whether to align with national forces or persist in nurturing an independent regional alternative.

Rebuilding public trust is a long and demanding process; sustaining it is even more challenging. Despite its electoral setback, the relevance of AJP and Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Assam’s evolving political landscape cannot be dismissed. With clarity of purpose, organisational renewal, and a deeper engagement with public sentiment, it remains possible for Gogoi—much like Vijay in Tamil Nadu—to script a new political chapter in the years ahead.