India’s long road to the FIFA World Cup

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

The roar of the FIFA World Cup reaches every corner of the world, but for India, it remains a distant sound. A country with over 140 crore people, millions of football lovers and enormous sporting potential is yet to secure its place among the world's footballing nations. This raises a fundamental question: why has India failed to convert its passion for football into global success?

The FIFA World Cup is more than a tournament; it is a measure of a nation's sporting strength, planning and commitment. The expansion of the 2026 World Cup from 32 to 48 teams has opened new opportunities, but India cannot rely on increased slots alone. Consistent performance and a well-built system are essential for earning a place in football's biggest event.

India's association with the World Cup has a long and unfinished history. The country came close to participating in the 1950 edition but could not take part. More than seven decades later, the wait continues. Meanwhile, several smaller nations have developed strong football cultures and regularly compete on the international stage.

The reason behind India's struggle is not a lack of interest or talent. Across the country, people deeply love football. From village fields to city grounds, young players chase the ball with dreams in their eyes. However, dreams need support systems. Without proper training, facilities and opportunities, raw talent often fades away.

The most significant challenge is the weakness of grassroots development. A successful football nation does not begin with a national team; it begins with children. A stronger network of school competitions, local clubs, and youth academies is essential for India to identify and develop talent from an early age.

Many talented youngsters are unable to progress because of limited access to quality coaching and infrastructure. A player's future should not depend on his location or financial background. Football must become a sport where ability matters more than opportunity gaps.

Infrastructure is another area requiring urgent attention. Modern football demands professional training grounds, fitness facilities, sports science support and expert guidance. In many places, even basic facilities remain inadequate. Without improving these foundations, expecting international success will remain unrealistic.

India's domestic football structure has improved over the years, but the gap between domestic competition and international standards remains a challenge. Players need exposure to faster, more competitive football. Matches against stronger teams teach lessons that training sessions alone cannot provide.

We must not overlook the importance of coaching. Great coaches who develop players technically, tactically, and mentally are essential for building successful football nations. India needs to invest not only in players but also in creating a larger pool of qualified coaches who understand modern football.

Another weakness is the absence of long-term planning. Football development cannot happen through temporary measures or short-lived enthusiasm. It requires decades of consistent work. Countries that have achieved success built their systems patiently, focusing on youth development and professional structures.

India can learn from countries such as Japan and South Korea, which transformed themselves into regular World Cup participants through careful planning, strong domestic leagues and investment in young players. Their success was not accidental; it was the result of a clear vision.

Schools and communities must become the foundation of Indian football. Sports should not be treated as secondary activities. Regular tournaments, improved facilities, and encouragement for young athletes can foster a culture in which football naturally thrives.

The government, sports authorities and private organisations must join hands to take football beyond major cities. Talent exists everywhere, but opportunities must reach everywhere too. A child playing in a small town should have the same chance to become a professional footballer as someone from a big city.

Fans also have an important role. A strong football culture grows when supporters stand behind local clubs and domestic competitions. The journey to the World Cup is built through thousands of small steps taken every day.

India's World Cup dream is difficult, but it is not impossible. The country has the numbers, the passion and the potential. What is needed is a serious commitment to building the right foundation.

We should not view India's qualification for the FIFA World Cup as a miracle. It should be the result of years of preparation, discipline and determination. The goal is not simply to reach the World Cup but to become a nation that truly belongs there.