Indigenous Knowledge for Vikshit Assam@2047

Dr. Mukul Chandra Bora

(drmukulcbora@gmail.com)

India is a rich repository of knowledge, wisdom, and heritage, with a history that spans ancient kings, kingdoms, town planning, artistry, and intellectual achievements. Renowned scholars, astronomers, philosophers, warriors, and spiritual leaders have shaped India’s cultural legacy, which is reflected in its ancient texts, scientific discoveries, and philosophical contributions. Figures such as Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya, Boudhayan, Kanad, Varahamihira, Sushruta, Charak, and Patanjali made monumental contributions in fields like mathematics, astronomy, medicine, and yoga.

While India’s culture may evolve, its core legacy, anchored in its spiritual and intellectual traditions, remains constant. Texts like the Vedas, Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Yoga System continue to offer timeless guidance for societal improvement.

However, by the 8th century, India began losing its global trade dominance to the Arabs and Chinese, which weakened its economy. Internal conflicts and invasions, particularly the Ghorian invasions of the 13th century, led to the imposition of foreign rule and the decline of India’s political and economic power. While Europe experienced a Renaissance, India faced stagnation, setting the stage for centuries of exploitation and colonization.

Despite these challenges, figures like Swami Vivekananda reignited India’s spirit, inspiring a national renaissance and a return to its potential. Historically, India had one of the highest GDPs in the world, driven by agriculture and small-scale industries, but over time, the nation’s adoption of foreign models disconnected it from its economic strengths.

The vision for Vikshit Bharat@2047—a developed India by its centenary of independence—requires a return to these indigenous roots. By embracing the strengths embedded in our culture and heritage, India can build a robust and self-reliant future. China’s economic resurgence serves as an example: leveraging extensive research on its indigenous knowledge, much of which has roots in ancient India, it has built a strong and sustainable foundation for its growth. India, too, must focus on its unique strengths and cultural heritage. The mantra for achieving this vision lies in reconnecting with our past to secure a prosperous and self-reliant future.

Trading in Ancient India: India was a prominent trade partner of ancient Mesopotamia, frequently referenced in Mesopotamian texts. Additionally, India engaged in flourishing trade with Rome, Egypt, China, Sumeria, and Greece. Renowned for its abundant variety of spices, India attracted traders from across the globe. For centuries, ancient India served as a hub of international trade, thriving on both land and sea routes. Trade, which began as early as 2600 BCE, played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic prosperity and cultural evolution. Key features of ancient Indian trade include:

n Goods traded: India traded a wide variety of goods, including spices, textiles, metals, precious stones, pearls, terracotta pots, teak wood, peacocks, and more.

n Trade routes: Some of India’s most famous trade routes were the Silk Route, the Spice Route, the Salt Route, the Incense Route, the Tin Route, and the Amber Road.

n Trade centers: Ujjain, Mithila, Surat, Kanchi, and Pataliputra were some of the main trade centers in India.

n Trade regulations: Local governments, guilds, and associations regulated trade, maintained standards of quality, and defended the interests of their members.

n Transportation: The state maintained a fleet of boats and ships and constructed ports along main water routes. The Superintendent of Shipping controlled trade along water routes and was responsible for suppressing piracy.

n Trade and the Hindu mercantile community: The Hindu mercantile community was known for their entrepreneurship, resilience, and trustworthiness.

n Trade and the knowledge of natural products: India’s botanical-medical traditions were the foundation of many of the country’s primary trade commodities, such as medicines and spices.

Although ancient India was renowned for its flourishing trade and a wide range of exports, the economic and cultural prominence began to decline significantly with the Mughal invasion and subsequent British colonization. These events disrupted traditional trade routes, handicrafts, and artisanal industries, replacing them with systems that prioritized colonial interests. Furthermore, the advent of the Industrial Revolution in Europe further compounded the decline, as mechanized production drastically reduced the global demand for handmade goods from India.

n British industrialization

n Protectionism

n East India Company

n Free trade

n British policies

n Shift in consumer preferences

n Destruction of traditional economy

Exports from Ancient India: A Wealth of Goods for the World

Ancient India was a hub of international trade, renowned for its diverse and high-quality goods. With its strategic location and well-established trade routes by land and sea, the Indian subcontinent served as a key player in the global economy for centuries. The Maurya Empire (c. 321–185 BCE), which unified much of the region, facilitated a standardized economic system and encouraged flourishing trade networks. Among the notable goods exported from ancient India were:

n Spices: India was a major exporter of spices, including black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.

n Textiles: The subcontinent was famous for its exquisite textiles. India exported finely woven cloth, vibrant dyed cottons, luxurious carpets, and silk, which were in demand across regions from the Roman Empire to Southeast Asia.

n Animal Products: A variety of animal-derived goods formed a significant part of India’s exports.

n Precious and Semi-Precious Stones: India’s rich mines yielded gemstones like sapphires, lapis lazuli, turquoise, crystal, granite, and copper.

n Botanicals: The Indian subcontinent exported an array of botanical products, particularly those valued for their medicinal properties.

n Perfumes and Cosmetics: Indian perfumes and cosmetics, crafted from natural ingredients and aromatic oils, were highly prized in ancient markets for their quality and refinement.

n Artificially Colored Stones: Beyond natural gemstones, India had mastered the art of artificially coloring stones, which added to their appeal for decorative purposes.

n Agricultural Products: The fertile lands of India yielded surplus crops that were exported abroad. Sugarcane, rice, sesame, and cotton were among the key agricultural products that supported both local and international trade.

Role of Small Scale and

Cottage Industries in the

Development of India:

Small-scale and cottage industries play a significant role in utilizing locally available resources, making them ideal for establishment in rural areas. These industries produce a wide range of goods, including handicrafts, textiles, pottery, and agricultural products, catering to both domestic consumption and export markets. By exporting these goods, these industries not only contribute to the country’s foreign exchange earnings but also generate significant revenue for the government through taxes and duties.

Small-scale and cottage industries play a significant role in India’s economic development:

n Employment: Small-scale industries (SSI) provide jobs for millions of Indians. They are labour intensive and use scarce capital economically.

n Exports: SSI contributes to India’s exports, accounting for over 34% of the total exports and about 45% of the manufacturing exports.

n Regional development: SSI helps to reduce regional imbalances and inequalities in wealth. They promote urban and rural growth and help to improve the standard of living of people in rural areas.

n Local resources: SSI helps to mobilize and utilize local resources like capital and entrepreneurial skills.

n Traditional skills: SSI helps to promote traditional family skills and handicrafts.

n Infrastructure: SSI plays an important role in initiating the government to build the infrastructural facilities in rural areas.

Possible Local Industries in Assam Based on Natural Resources:

Assam’s economy relies heavily on rural livelihoods, and for sustainable development, villages need to be self-sufficient with improved infrastructure in education, healthcare, and employment. Migration to cities is driven by these gaps. To address this, economic growth through agriculture and value-added products is essential. Assam, strategically located near Southeast Asian countries, has the potential to become a key export hub for nations like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Myanmar. Bamboo and banana are two promising sectors that could generate Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000 crore in revenue, offering significant economic opportunities for the state.

Handicraft Products: The bamboo handicraft sector is predominant in Indian handicrafts, and there are millions of people who depend on bamboo for part or all of their income. The whole plant part of bamboo can be utilized in many ways, thus becoming the highest economically potential plant of the region. Bamboo and its products are ecofriendly in nature, and they shield from hard pollution in different ways.

Bamboo Plyboard: Plyboard is laminated wooden board or wooden-like raw materials largely used for making plyboard, and it has got tremendous use in making wooden base furniture. Bamboo can be used for making plywood, and it is easily grown within a short period of time and is available in our state as a wild variety. Bamboo on special processing can be converted into plywood. There is very good rising demand for plywood in India, and to meet up the demand, new entrepreneurs can start this industry. In this process, solid waste may come up, which can be recycled or can be further processed for making organic fertilizer.

Activated Carbon: Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon and is microcrystalline in nature. It is extensively used in various industries as a very good absorbent for odour or colour. A large variety of raw materials are available for the manufacture of activated carbon like rice husk, groundnut husk, coconut shell, sawdust, bagasse, wood, bamboo, etc. The activated carbon produced in the country is catering to the needs of vanaspati and solvent extraction plants, glucose and sugar industries, water treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, synthetic rayons, electrochemical industries, etc.

Bamboo Sticks: Bamboo is a tribe of flowering perennial evergreen plants in the grass family Poaceae, subfamily Bambusoideae, tribe Bambuseae; although the forestry services and departments of many countries where bamboo is utilized as a building material consider bamboo to be a forestry product, and it is specifically harvested as a tree exclusively for the wood it produces, which in many ways is a wood superior in strength and resilience to other natural, fibrous building materials.

BANANAS are grown in tropical and subtropical countries worldwide and have contributed significantly to economic development. India is the largest producer of bananas, accounting for over 25% of global production. However, despite this, most of India’s banana production is consumed domestically, with only about 0.04% being exported. This highlights a missed opportunity in the export market, particularly for whole bananas or value-added banana products, especially in Assam. The potential for value-added products from bananas and banana waste is significant and deserves greater attention.

Banana chips: Banana fruits of approximately 80% maturity are harvested and demanded, and fingers are peeled, treated with 0.1% potassium metabisulphite, and cut into slices of 1.2-0.8 mm thickness and deep-fried in suitable cooking oil, preferably coconut oil.

Banana fruit candy/stem candy: Banana fruit candy made from nendran with jiggery and ginger is widely sold in markets in the Kerala state. Banana stem (true stem) can also be made into candy through an osmotic dehydration process followed by sun drying (Bornare et al., 2014).

Banana flour: Banana flour is prepared from mature green bananas, which have a high starch content. It can be used as a nutritious adjuvant in several food preparations like bread, cakes, biscuits, health drinks, and baby food formulations.

Banana powder: Banana powder is prepared from fully ripe banana fruits either through the drum drying or spray drying process. The moisture content of the final product should be around 2-4%. This product has got high market value as it is extensively used in the confectionery industry, ice cream preparations, and baby food making.

Banana juice: Since banana puree is very thick, juice cannot be directly obtained from it. Therefore, the puree is treated with pectolytic enzyme, and clear juice is obtained through filtration or centrifugation.

Banana fruit bar: Banana fruit bar is a confectionery item prepared from ripe banana fruit of any variety.

Banana biscuits: Banana biscuits are made by mixing 60% banana flour and 30% maida. The dough is made using a flour mixture and suitable proportions of sugar, saturated fat, baking powder, milk powder, and essence.

Banana jam and jelly: Banana jam is made by cooking the fruit pulp with sugar along with pectin and citric acid in the right proportions till it gives a good set. Several varieties of banana are suitable for making jam.

Banana wine: Banana wine is produced by fermenting the enzyme-treated clear banana juice with wine yeast, viz. Saccharomyces cerevisiae var. ellipaoiswua. The fermentation is carried out for about 3 weeks, followed by filtration, clarification, and bottling. The pasteurized wine is stored in bottles for aging.

Health drinks and baby food: A highly nutritious and tasty health drink formulation and baby food formula have been developed by the National Research Center for Banana (NRCB) using banana flour/powder after supplementing with suitable natural sources of proteins, minerals, vitamins, and fat. It has got a shelf life of about 6 months and is suitable for children and adults (Bornare et al., 2014).

Non-food usage of banana

by-products:

Natural fibres: Fibre industries have been eyeing an alternative sustainable material that would eventually replace the usage of wood and pulp from the trees to make timbers, boards, textiles, and papers. Fibers can be obtained from numerous sources of agricultural commodities and their byproducts, such as jute, cotton, rami, kenaf, sisal, palm oil, bananas, sugar cane, corn, and wheat.

Paper Manufacturing: Banana by-products, particularly the pseudo stem of Musa acuminata (Cavendish variety), have significant potential for use in paper production. Utilizing non-woody agricultural waste like this can reduce dependence on increasingly expensive natural timber. Research shows that banana fibers, either alone or combined with other pulps, demonstrate promising qualities such as a high burst index and breaking length, making them viable for pulp and paper processing.

Value-Added Products from Tenga Mora of Assam:

Tenga Mora is the Assamese name for the roselle plant, scientifically known as Hibiscus sabdariffa. This local herb, a species of hibiscus, thrives in the forests of Northeast India and is also widely recognized as sorrel leaves in English. Tenga Mora is a traditional Indian green, especially beloved in Andhra cuisine, and is also popular in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana.

Nutritionally, Tenga Mora is a powerhouse, providing vitamins A, B1, B2, and C, along with essential minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, and phosphorus. It is also rich in antioxidants and folic acid. Its health benefits include:

n Boosting the immune system

n Increasing white blood cell count

n Maintaining low homocysteine levels

n Detoxifying the body

n Preventing cancer and tumors

Value-added products from Hibiscus sabdariffa (Tenga Mora):

Chutney: Tenga mora, or hibiscus sabdariffa chutney, can be wet or dry and has a coarse to fine texture. The red-stemmed variety of Tenga mora is preferred for its higher acidity. Tenga mora chutney is high in vitamin C, which can help with skin health.

Pickle: Tenga mora pickle is a tangy and spicy condiment that’s a staple in South Indian cuisine. It’s made from Tenga mora leaves, which are rich in minerals and have a naturally sour flavor. Tenga mora pickles can be enjoyed with rice, dosa, or roti.

This is just the beginning, as there is immense potential to develop a wide range of value-added products from the diverse natural plants abundantly available in the state of Assam. With the global shift towards natural materials and medicines, Assam holds the potential to generate revenue to the tune of Rs 100,000 crore by tapping into its rich botanical resources. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, 88% of member countries confirmed the use of indigenous herbs and traditional medicines for treating various ailments. This highlights the growing demand for herbal and Ayurvedic products worldwide. Assam, with its biodiversity and agricultural strengths, has the opportunity to position itself as a leading manufacturing hub for Ayurvedic products, herbal medicines, and other agriculture-based value-added products, paving the way for economic growth and sustainable development.