International Labour Day 2024: History, Theme, Significance

International Labour Day, celebrated on May 1 every year, is of great significance worldwide. As we celebrate International Labour Day 2024, it is important to reflect on its history, understand this year’s theme and recognize its enduring relevance in the modern world.

International Labour Day dates back to the late 19th century when the labour unions across the globe had actively campaigned for better working conditions, fair wages and established an eight-hour work day that led to a tragic clash with the police.

In 1889, the International Socialist Congress declared May 1 as International Labour or Workers’ Day in honour of the sacrifices made by workers in the struggle for their rights.

From that time onwards, it has been a day of solidarity, commemorating the achievements of the labour movement and recommending continued improvements in working conditions around the world.