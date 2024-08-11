Is religion reflecting civic responsibility? Guwahati’s flood crisis demands answers

Priyanka Barman

(Senior Research Fellow, NIFTEM-Thanjavur-LO Guwahati)

On Monday, the 5th of August, Guwahati, a city striving to become a smart city in Assam, was struck by an unprecedented calamity as torrential rains led to horrendous floods. The downpour not only inundated the city, bringing it to a standstill, but also triggered a massive traffic jam that took hours to clear. School buses, private and government employees, ambulances everyone was caught in a gridlock that underscored the fragility of urban infrastructure. The floods affected nearly 3.5 lakh people in various areas of the city, causing major inconveniences, including stranded commuters and closed educational institutions. Many residents also experienced power outages due to the inclement weather.

In the aftermath, social media was awash with slogans, cries, and defamation against the government, with headers mocking smart city initiatives and the unplanned construction of bridges. While it is undeniable that the authorities bear significant responsibility, it raises an equally important question: Are we, the citizens, educated and civilised enough to understand our role in this crisis?

The immediate reaction is to point fingers at the city’s leadership, the bureaucrats, and the planners. Indeed, they must be held accountable for the flawed urban planning and inadequate drainage systems. However, the issue runs deeper than governmental oversight. It calls for collective introspection about our civic duties and environmental stewardship.

Blocked drains, polluted rivers, and littered streets are not solely the result of administrative negligence. They are the byproducts of our daily actions. Every plastic cup, every discarded wrapper, and every spilt substance contribute to the urban decay that exacerbates such disasters. The Bhagavad Gita states, “abhaya? sattva-sa?suddhi,” meaning "fearlessness and purity of mind." Cleanliness is next to godliness, and Krishna, the Supreme Pure, emphasizes the importance of internal and external purity. Yet, the scenes around our temples tell a different story. From a tender age, we are taught that cleanliness is godliness, yet education and knowledge seem to diverge in practice. The areas around our holy places are often littered with plastic cups, bowls, and plates used for serving prasad. This dissonance between religious teachings and actual behaviour is stark. The Bhagavad Gita emphasizes that to approach the divine, one must be clean both inside and outside. However, the reality around us suggests that we have forgotten these fundamental principles. Lord Krishna lists cleanliness as a quality of people with divine nature, yet the temples and their surroundings are often among the dirtiest places in the city. If this is our way of worship and prayer, then perhaps we deserve the natural calamities that befall us.

The commercialisation of religion has further exacerbated the problem. What was once a sincere expression of faith has now become a business, a mere show of piety. Temples and mosques, which should be sanctuaries of cleanliness and peace, are often surrounded by waste and noise. Religion should inspire us to maintain purity and cleanliness. Instead, it has become a platform for superficial displays of devotion. The true essence of faith is lost in the spectacle, and the teachings of cleanliness and responsibility are ignored. Guwahati generates approximately 550 metric tonnes of solid waste daily. The GMC, which oversees waste management, has divided the city into 31 wards, each managed by a non-governmental organization (NGO) responsible for primary waste collection. This includes house-to-house collection, road sweeping, and waste transportation to secondary collection points. Around 450 workers use 480 tricycles and 64 auto tippers to collect waste across the city. Despite efforts by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to manage waste effectively, the problem persists. The floods in Guwahati should serve as a wake-up call. While it is essential to hold the powerful accountable, we must also look inward and recognize our role in this crisis. We must bridge the gap between our religious teachings and daily actions. Cleanliness should not be an occasional practice but a way of life. Addressing this problem requires a dual approach: demanding better infrastructure and governance from our leaders and taking personal responsibility for our environment. As citizens, we must stop littering, use resources wisely, and teach the next generation the importance of cleanliness and environmental stewardship. In conclusion, the disaster in Guwahati is not just a failure of urban planning but a reflection of our collective negligence. By aligning our actions with the teachings of our faiths and taking responsibility for our environment, we can prevent such calamities in the future. As the Bhagavad Gita teaches us, purity is paramount. Let us embrace this principle and work towards a cleaner, more responsible, and truly smart city.