It’s time to take action to realize a hepatitis-free world

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

There are many diseases that cause worry and tension in our day-to-day lives. One of the problems that we often hear about is fatty liver, or issues with the liver. Our lifestyle and eating habits are taking us down a path of risk. Nothing can be done if our health is not in good condition, and hence, it is important for us to know and learn more about hepatitis.

According to the World Health Organisation’s 2024 Global Hepatitis Report, the number of lives lost due to viral hepatitis is increasing. The disease is the second leading infectious cause of death globally, with 1.3 million deaths per year, the same as tuberculosis, a top infectious killer.

New data from 187 countries shows that the estimated number of deaths from viral hepatitis increased from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022. Of these, 83% were caused by hepatitis B, and 17% by hepatitis C. Every day, there are 3500 people dying globally due to hepatitis B and C infections. Across all regions, only 13% of people living with chronic hepatitis B infection had been diagnosed, and approximately 3% (7 million) had received antiviral therapy at the end of 2022. Regarding hepatitis C, 36% had been diagnosed, and 20% (12.5 million) had received curative treatment.

These results fall well below the global targets to treat 80% of people living with chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C by 2030. Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, the Russian Federation, and Viet Nam collectively shoulder nearly two-thirds of the global burden of hepatitis B and C. Achieving universal access to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in these ten countries by 2025, alongside intensified efforts in the African Region, is essential to getting the global response back on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28th, raises awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and cancer. This year’s theme is It’s time for action. With a person dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness, we must accelerate action on better prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to save lives and improve health outcomes.

The date of July 28 was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel Prize-wwinning scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus. Some types of hepatitis are preventable through vaccination. A WHO study found that an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths could be prevented in low- and middle-income countries by 2030 through vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines, and education campaigns.

There are 5 main strains of the hepatitis virus: A, B, C, D, and E. Together, hepatitis B and C are the most common infections and result in 1.3 million deaths and 2.2 million new infections per year. We are aware that hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and noninfectious agents, leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal.

Together, we can take action to end hepatitis, and it’s time to take action to realise a hepatitis-free world. There are many initiatives taken from the government side and also from the civil society side, but more action is needed even in India. The best way is to choose to work in a field where we can use our passion and expertise to end hepatitis. Our action would help millions fight hepatitis and live happily.