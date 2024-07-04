Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Date, Time, Significance and History

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2024. It would be observed on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra festival takes place on Sunday, July 7, 2024. It is one of India's greatest and most recognized festivals, held at the renowned Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha, where millions of devotees come to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath.

The festival date is chosen using the Hindu Lunar Calendar. It usually occurs on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month (June-July).