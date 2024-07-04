Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Date, Time, Significance and History

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2024. It would be observed on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month.
The Jagannath Rath Yatra festival takes place on Sunday, July 7, 2024. It is one of India's greatest and most recognized festivals, held at the renowned Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha, where millions of devotees come to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath.
The festival date is chosen using the Hindu Lunar Calendar. It usually occurs on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Ashada month (June-July).
The Ratha Yatra of Puri, also known as the Ratha Jatra (chariot festival), is the oldest and largest Hindu chariot celebration, held annually on the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June–July).
The event is held in Puri, Odisha, India, and honors the deity Jagannath (a form of Vishnu or Krishna).
During the celebration, a large number of devotees draw three deities (Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra) in three giant, wooden chariots on bada danda (the grand avenue) to Gundicha Temple, where they stay for a week before returning to Jagannath Temple. This return voyage is known as the Bahuda Yatra.
Ratha Yatra on Sunday, July 7, 2024
Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 04:26 AM on Jul 07, 2024
Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 04:59 AM on Jul 08, 2024
The Vaishnavas (those who adhere to the Vaishnava sect) worship Lord Jagannatha, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The term Jagannatha translates to "Lord of the Universe" (Natha). He, together with his sister Devi Subhadra and brother Balabhadra, are revered.
Millions of devotees attend the Jagannatha temple because it is situated in Puri, one of the four Chara Dhama pilgrimages, which is recognized by Hindus. Hindus are thought to have to make these four pilgrimages once in their lifetime in order to atone for all of their sins and achieve "mukti," or freedom from the suffering of this world.
Every year, in celebration of Lord Jagannath's journey with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, from their home temple in Puri, Odisha, to their aunt's shrine in Gundicha, which is roughly three kilometers distant, Hindus celebrate the Jagannath Rath Yatra.
It is said that Goddess Subhadra once expressed a desire to visit her aunt's home in Gundicha. In answer, Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra decided to grant her wish and take her via chariot. To commemorate this event, the gods embark on a similar journey every year at the Rath Yatra.
During the Jagannath Rath Yatra, the idols of Lord Krishna, Lord Balabhadra, and Subhadra are conveyed from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in magnificently crafted wooden chariots.
Before the procession begins, priests execute the Snana Purnima ceremony, which involves washing the idols with water from 108 buckets. Following this, the idols are kept hidden until the day of the parade, known as Ansara.
During the Chera Pahara ceremony, Odisha's royal successor personally carries and puts the deities on chariots. Later, the deities are transported back to the main temple in a procession known as 'Bahuda Jatra'.
More than a religious function, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is a strong symbol of unity and brotherhood amongst people. People from all strata of society participate in the revelry by pulling the chariots with equal enthusiasm.
During this celebration, various communities get together to promote peace and harmony. To be noted, people from all categories couldn't visit the temple in the past; hence, this event was an endeavor to include more people.
The Rath Yatra, or chariot festival, has been celebrated in Puri for generations and is firmly ingrained in the region's cultural and religious traditions. It is thought to have developed in the 12th century under the reign of King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva.
The event became popular during the reign of King Ananga Bhima Deva III and was further established by King Purushottama Deva in the 15th century.
The Rath Yatra commemorates not just Lord Jagannath's sacred journey, but also the temple's historical significance as a site of pilgrimage and devotion. It has substantially increased social cohesiveness and cross-cultural understanding among people from various racial and religious backgrounds.
Throughout history, several dynasties and rulers have patronized the Jagannath Rath Yatra, making it even more grand and spectacular. Millions of tourists and believers from all over the world attend the event nowadays, demonstrating its importance in modern culture and history.
ALSO READ: WORDS OF WISDOM: TIMELESS SHREE KRISHNA QUOTES FOR EVERYDAY LIFE
ALSO WATCH: