Jyotirao Phule: Champion of social justice and equality

Dipak Kurmi

India boasts a rich tapestry of social reformers who left an indelible mark on society, particularly uplifting the marginalized. Among them, Jyotirao Phule shines as a luminary, born in Maharashtra on April 11. Revered as a social reformer, author, and activist, Phule’s timeless ideas continue to resonate in the 21st century. His life was dedicated to empowering the downtrodden, notably women, Shudras, and Dalits. Recognising early on that a nation’s progress hinges on acknowledging its marginalised communities, Phule emerged as a visionary leader.

As India commemorates the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it prompts a moment of reflection on the strides made towards realising the aspirations of visionaries like Phule. In recent years, the government has spearheaded various welfare initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Balika Samridhhi Yojana, and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, along with direct benefit transfer schemes targeting the economically disadvantaged. These endeavours echo Phule’s timeless vision of self-reliance for marginalised communities, aligning with his belief in empowering them for sustainable progress.

He tirelessly deliberated to unearth solutions to dismantle the entrenched inequalities of caste, class, gender, and religion in society. From an early age, he grasped that people were ensnared in ignorance, blindly adhering to hollow customs and norms without true comprehension. His foresight centred on advancing universal rights through social empowerment, envisioning a society where every individual could thrive.

Phule’s philosophy emerged amidst the tumultuous backdrop of pre-colonial Maharashtra, a society marred by decay. His scathing critique of Brahminical religion, scriptures, and ideologies laid the groundwork for the Satyashodhaka Samaj—a beacon of truth-seeking and social uplift. Through radical writings and unwavering activism, he spearheaded a reformation movement within Hindu society, sparking widespread attention. The establishment of Satyashodhak Samaj provided a platform for marginalised voices, advocating for caste equality and championing the human rights of low-caste individuals. Phule’s lifelong crusade against the rigid patriarchal order and his advocacy for education as a tool for emancipation underscored his commitment to social justice. Rejecting regressive hierarchies, he sought to bridge divisions among oppressed Hindus, paving the way for a more inclusive society.

Indeed, the erosion of age-old traditions stands as a testament to Phule’s unwavering dedication, resilience, and sheer grit. His stoic demeanour and succinct manner left an indelible mark on society. Through his writings, Phule navigated a diverse array of socio-cultural issues, offering solutions that aimed to redefine the Hindu social order, once rife with hierarchies and divisions. His multifaceted approach resonated deeply, signalling a profound shift in societal consciousness.

Phule orchestrated a bold strategy to dismantle the web of inequalities entrenched in society, leaving an indelible mark on future reformers. He challenged conventional notions of family and marriage, rejecting rigid gender roles and advocating for contract marriages based on mutual consent. Additionally, he boldly denounced the priesthood system, recognising its role in perpetuating oppression. Ahead of his time, Phule established an orphanage to support vulnerable widows, demonstrating his compassion and progressive ideals. His dedication to women’s education was unwavering, viewing it as a vital tool for rectifying historical injustices.

Phule adamantly advocated for universal access to primary education, successfully lobbying the British Government to enforce compulsory education up to the age of 12. His pioneering efforts extended to language policy in schools, with his formula—embracing the mother tongue, Hindi, and English—later adopted by independent India. He firmly believed that proficiency in these three languages was essential for every individual’s holistic development.

Furthermore, Phule proposed that schools integrate vocational education, recognising its potential to engage students and equip them with practical skills for future employment opportunities. He envisioned a curriculum that not only nurtured academic excellence but also fostered vocational proficiency, ensuring holistic development and enhanced employability.

Phule emphasised the importance of aligning primary education curricula with the evolving needs of society to ensure their quality. This sentiment resonates strongly with the principles outlined in the New Education Policy of 2020. His foresight in advocating for inclusive, equitable, and quality education echoes the objectives set forth by the United Nations, underscoring the enduring relevance of his vision.

Phule’s ideas and ideals resonate profoundly in the 21st century, rooted in his steadfast belief in forging an egalitarian social fabric—a cornerstone of any meaningful democracy. His vision endures as a timeless beacon, inspiring ongoing efforts towards building a society founded on equality and justice.

The government’s commitment to Phule’s principles shines through its array of welfare policies. Yet, to truly honour his legacy, greater attention must be given to including marginalised groups, particularly women, in decision-making processes. Despite reserved seats for women across various levels of governance, their representation still lags behind men. In essence, prioritising the mainstreaming of marginalised voices should be the government’s guiding ethos, realising Mahatma Phule’s vision for a truly inclusive society.

Phule’s relentless advocacy for women’s education and defiance of regressive norms left an indelible mark on society. His visionary approach to educational reforms, including vocational training and multilingual education, mirrors contemporary policies such as the New Education Policy of 2020. In our ongoing quest for societal equality, Phule’s principles remain as pertinent as ever. Prioritising the inclusion of marginalised voices, particularly women, resonates with his vision of social justice. As we pay tribute to Phule’s enduring legacy, let us dedicate ourselves to amplifying the voices of the marginalised and building a society where every citizen is valued and heard.