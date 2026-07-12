‘Lohiowa Belir Rong’: A celebration of life, emotion and nature

Barnali Sarma Basistha

(barnalisarmabasistha@rediffmail.com)

Title: ‘Lohiowa Belir Rong’

Poet: Kandarpa Kumar Das

Publisher: M L Publication, Guwahati

First published: March 2026

Poetry is more than just words; it is an art that expresses the deepest feelings of the human heart. When a poet transforms memories, hopes, sorrows, and intimate encounters with nature into verse, poetry acquires the power to resonate within the reader’s own emotional landscape. ‘Lohiowa Belir Rong’, a collection of poems by Kandarpa Kumar Das, is one such work that invites readers into a world woven with tenderness, reflection, and emotional depth. The very title of the book possesses a distinct poetic charm. Evoking the hues of a fading sun, it suggests a landscape coloured by memory, experience, longing, and unspoken emotion. Through these poems, the poet seeks to capture the fleeting yet profound moments that often shape our inner lives.

One of the most striking features of the collection is its intimate relationship with nature. The sky, the wind, the setting sun, the rain, and the changing seasons appear throughout the poems, not merely as elements of the physical world but as reflections of human feeling. Nature becomes a language through which the poet interprets joy, solitude, nostalgia, and quiet contemplation. As a result, the collection creates a soothing and evocative atmosphere that gently draws readers into its emotional universe.

The poet’s language is simple, lucid, and accessible. Rather than relying on elaborate ornamentation or linguistic complexity, Kandarpa Kumar Das embraces clarity and sincerity. His poems speak in a voice that feels personal and genuine, allowing readers from diverse backgrounds to connect effortlessly with the emotions embedded within the verses. Particularly memorable are the poems rooted in personal reflection and memory. These pieces reveal a poet who is unafraid to be vulnerable. There is no sense of artificiality or forced sentiment; instead, the poems emerge from authentic experience. This honesty becomes one of the collection’s greatest strengths, creating an emotional bridge between poet and reader.

At the same time, a balanced evaluation calls for the acknowledgement of certain limitations. A few poems revisit similar emotional territories, resulting in occasional thematic repetition. Readers seeking constant shifts in mood or subject matter may wish for greater variety. Likewise, some poetic images could have been developed more expansively, allowing the emotional impact to attain an even greater intensity. Yet these observations do little to diminish the overall appeal of the collection. What ultimately distinguishes ‘Lohiowa Belir Rong’ is its sincerity. The poet does not attempt to overwhelm the reader with grand declarations or intellectual complexity. Instead, he gently reveals his inner world, inviting us to appreciate its beauty, fragility, and contemplation. In an age marked by haste and distraction, this collection offers a welcome pause—a space where emotions can breathe and memories can discover expression. It reminds us that poetry often derives its greatest power not from spectacle but from its ability to illuminate the ordinary experiences that shape our lives.

Overall, ‘Lohiowa Belir Rong’ is a heartfelt and engaging collection that celebrates the subtle beauty of human emotions and the enduring companionship of nature. Readers who appreciate reflective, emotionally resonant poetry will find much to admire in these pages. It is a book that lingers gently in the mind, much like the fading colours of an evening sky.