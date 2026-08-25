Mahapurushiya Darshanik Tattwa: Book Review

Samiran Bhuyan

(samiranbhuyan977@gmail.com)

Mahapurushiya Darshanik Tattwa' is a book of socio-spiritual philosophy of Sankardeva in the Assamese language. It's written by Bhaona artiste of international repute and writer Arup Saikia. Its essence can be defined as the - social cult of Assam. There are a few extraordinary personalities in the history of human civilization, who transcend their own age and continue to illuminate the minds of people for generations. One such radiant luminary is Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam. His advent ushered in a new era not only in the sphere of religion but also in society, culture, and human values. Therefore this is the popular cult of Assam.

At first glance, the foundation of Sankardeva's philosophy appears to be -exclusive surrender and devotion to Lord Krishna. Writer Arup Saikia says: "Sankardeva created a cultural framework through which spiritual and social life could be brought together. These are through the Eka Sarana Nama Dharma, Kirtana, Borgeet, Ankiya Naat, Bhaona, Namghar and the Satra institution."

This philosophy rejected caste distinctions, religious formalism, and social discrimination, while offering a simple and egalitarian path open to all.

Mahapurushiya Darshanik Tattwa, or the Social Cult of Assam, however, presents a fresh and analytical interpretation of Krishna devotion and Ekasarana (Monotheism) . This is its central contribution. It argues that Krishna devotion or Ekasarana should not be understood merely as a set of doctrines to be followed in their literal sense. Author and artiste Arup Saikia interpreted it symbolically in their broader social and philosophical context. This interpretation is inherently subjective. From this perspective, even a sincere devotee of Lord Shiva may embody the true spirit of Sankardeva's philosophy. In that sense, a Shaivite can be regarded as a follower of the Sankari tradition. Writer Arup Saikia tries to convince readers of the above mentioned contention very carefully. That monotheism can be upheld.

This book, Mahapurushiya Darshanik Tattwa, examines the philosophical thought of Srimanta Sankardeva in depth. The fundamental principles of the Bhakti movement, and its impact on Assamese society is also thoroughly discussed. It also explores the philosophy reflected in his major literary works, such as the Kirtan Ghoxa, the Assamese rendering of the Bhagavata Purana, and the Ankiya Naat (Bhaona play).

Author Arup Saikia tries to re-evaluate Sankardeva's philosophy from a modern perspective so that its enduring value and contemporary relevance may be better understood.

This book is a humble endeavour to explore the depth of Sankardeva's philosophical vision. It analyses the essence of the Bhakti movement, its social impact, and its significance in the modern world. It is hoped that this study will not only acquaint readers with the past but also inspire them to apply the timeless ideals of this great thinker to contemporary life.

The social philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva represents one of the most remarkable chapters in the intellectual and cultural history of medieval India. His great achievement was the integration of religion, society, literature, theatre, music and community life into a coherent cultural movement.

Author Arup Saikia through his writings urges people for a vision of equality, human dignity and social transformation. This above line forms the core theme of the book. The book has 132 pages. The ISBN is 978-81-969695-0-9.