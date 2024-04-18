Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Know The Date, History And Significance

Mahavira Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the revered 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. In 2024, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 21. As the sunrise casts gold into the sky, devotees from all over the globe gather to celebrate this holy day with reverence and joy.

The Jain temples stand as a symbol of immense peace and their beautiful architecture decorated with intricate designs depicts scenes from the life of Lord Mahavira.

The fragrant incense wafts in the air, with melodious hymns sung in praise of an attained soul. The devotees here devoutly bow their heads and pray as they seek the blessings of their spiritual leader.