Manas National Park : Discovering The Wilderness And Biodiversity Of Assam

Located amidst the foothills of the Himalayas within Assam, India, lies the lush expanse of Manas National Park. Established as a game reserve in 1928, and later declared as a National Park in 1990, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is also revered as a Project Tiger Reserve, an Elephant Reserve as well as a Wildlife Sanctuary.

Manas National Park is celebrated for its abundant biodiversity, breathtaking scenery, and exceptional conservation initiatives. Encompassing an area of 850km2, the park provides sanctuary to a wide variety of plant and animal species, solidifying its status as a crucially significant conservation area in the region.

Geographical Features: Nestled in the northeastern region of Assam, Manas National Park stretches along the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, extending into Bhutan to form the Manas Tiger Reserve.

The park is embraced by the majestic Manas River, winding its way through dense forests, expansive grasslands, and marshy wetlands. Its terrain varies from thick tropical woodlands to vast open plains, interspersed with riverbanks and marshes, creating a diverse array of habitats that support a wide range of wildlife.