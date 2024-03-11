Manas National Park : Discovering The Wilderness And Biodiversity Of Assam

Located amidst the foothills of the Himalayas within Assam, India, lies the lush expanse of Manas National Park. Established as a game reserve in 1928, and later declared as a National Park in 1990, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is also revered as a Project Tiger Reserve, an Elephant Reserve as well as a Wildlife Sanctuary.
Manas National Park is celebrated for its abundant biodiversity, breathtaking scenery, and exceptional conservation initiatives. Encompassing an area of 850km2, the park provides sanctuary to a wide variety of plant and animal species, solidifying its status as a crucially significant conservation area in the region.
Geographical Features: Nestled in the northeastern region of Assam, Manas National Park stretches along the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, extending into Bhutan to form the Manas Tiger Reserve.
The park is embraced by the majestic Manas River, winding its way through dense forests, expansive grasslands, and marshy wetlands. Its terrain varies from thick tropical woodlands to vast open plains, interspersed with riverbanks and marshes, creating a diverse array of habitats that support a wide range of wildlife.
Biodiversity: Manas National Park is renowned for its remarkable biodiversity, housing an impressive array of plant and animal species. The park is a sanctuary for over 60 mammal species, including iconic creatures like Bengal tigers, Indian elephants, Indian rhinoceroses, clouded leopards, and golden langurs.
Its avian population is equally diverse, with over 450 bird species, including rare finds such as Bengal floricans, great hornbills, and white-winged wood ducks.
Additionally, the park is home to a plethora of reptiles, amphibians, and insects, further enriching its ecological significance.
Conservation Efforts: With a history dating back to 1985 when it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park has been the focus of extensive conservation efforts.
Despite facing challenges like poaching, habitat loss, and regional conflict, initiatives such as anti-poaching units, community-led conservation projects, and collaborative efforts with Bhutan have been implemented to safeguard its diverse ecosystem.
Trans-boundary cooperation with Bhutan, particularly within the wider Manas Tiger Reserve, has been instrumental in bolstering conservation endeavours.
Challenges and Conservation Measures: While Manas National Park has made significant progress in conservation, it faces ongoing challenges such as habitat fragmentation, human-wildlife conflicts, and the impacts of climate change.
Encroachment and illegal logging threaten the park's forests, while conflicts between wildlife and local communities remain a concern. The park's vulnerability to natural disasters, including floods and landslides, underscores the importance of robust conservation measures and adaptive management strategies to ensure its long-term preservation.
Tourist Attractions and Activities: Manas National Park offers visitors a plethora of activities to engage with its natural wonders. Jeep safaris and elephant rides provide opportunities to explore the park's varied landscapes and encounter its elusive wildlife.
Bird-watching excursions offer bird enthusiasts a chance to observe the park's avian diversity, while nature walks, trekking trails, and river cruises allow visitors to immerse themselves in the park's serene ambiance and scenic beauty.
Accommodation options within the park, such as forest lodges and tented camps, enable guests to experience the wilderness firsthand.
Manas National Park serves as a beacon of effective conservation endeavours and underscores the crucial role of protected regions in preserving Earth's diverse life forms.
Its breathtaking scenery, diverse wildlife, and dedication to preservation draw visitors globally, providing a window into the majestic Eastern Himalayas and showcasing humanity's determination to overcome challenges for the sake of nature's wonders.
Frequently asked questions-
1. What is Manas National Park famous for?
- Manas National Park which also acts as Project Tiger Reserve, is famous for Tigers and Tiger Conservation.
2. What is the are of Manas National Park?
- Manas National Park covers a vast range of 850 sq kms.
3. When was Manas declared as a National Park?
- Manas was declared as a National Park in 1990.
4. Where is Manas National Park located?
- Manas National Park is located in Baksa and Chirang districts in Western Assam at the foothills of Eastern Himalayas.
5. Which animal is Manas National Park famous for?
- Manas National Park is famous for Bengal Tigers. The park is also known for Elephant, Clouded Leopard and Wild Water Buffalo.