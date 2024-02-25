Margarita Madness: Top Margarita Mixes to Try

As we step into spring, nothing beats sipping on a chilled Margarita on a balmy afternoon. Try these recipes out.

Blue Pea Lavender Slush

Ingredients: Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila 60ml, Blue Pea Lavender Tea 20ml, Lime Juice 15ml, Orange Peel.

Method: Brew the blue pea lavender tea according to the instructions on the package and allow it to cool completely. Once the tea is cooled, pour it into a blender. Add the Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila and lime juice to the blender. Blend the mixture until smooth. Taste the mixture and adjust the flavors as desired by adding more lime juice or sweetener. Pour the slushy mixture into a chilled glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel on the rim of the glass.

Mezcal Berry Margarita

Ingredients: Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila 45ml, Mezcal 20ml, Orange Liqueur 15ml, Lime Juice 15ml, Strawberry

Method: In a shaker, combine the Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, Mezcal, Orange Liqueur, and Lime Juice. Add a handful of ice to the shaker. Shake the ingredients vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to chill the mixture. Strain the margarita into a chilled glass filled with ice. Garnish the margarita with a fresh strawberry. You can slice it and place it on the rim of the glass or simply drop it into the drink. Optionally, you can also rim the glass with salt or sugar before pouring in the margarita mixture for added flavour and presentation.

Indicano

Ingredients: Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila 60ml, Sweet Tamarind 4-5, Orange Liqueur 15ml, Fresh Lime Juice 15ml, Basmati Rice Syrup 20ml

Method: Start by preparing the sweet tamarind. Remove the seeds and any fibres from the tamarind pods. In a shaker, muddle the sweet tamarind pieces until they are well mashed. Add the Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, and Basmati Rice Syrup to the shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to chill the mixture.

Strain the cocktail into a glass filled with ice. Optionally, garnish with a slice of lime or a tamarind pod for presentation.

Passion Fruit Margarita

Ingredients: Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila 60ml, Passion Fruit 20ml, Jalapeño Brine 15ml

Method: In a shaker, combine Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila, passion fruit juice or puree, and jalapeño brine. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake the mixture vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to chill it thoroughly. Strain the margarita into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim of the glass. Optionally, you can also add a slice of jalapeño for extra spice and garnish. (IANS)

