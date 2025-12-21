Merry Christmas: A celebration of faith, harmony and shared joy in Assam

Mowsam Hazarika

(mowsam2000@yahoo.co.in)

‘Merry Christmas’ is more than a festive greeting; it is an expression of good will, compassion and hope. Celebrated across the world on December 25, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and conveys a timeless message of love, peace and service to humanity. In Assam, Christmas carries a special significance, reflecting the state’s rich tradition of cultural coexistence and mutual respect among diverse communities.

Assam has long been a land of pluralism, where people of different faiths, languages and ethnic backgrounds have lived together in harmony. Within this social fabric, the Christian community—comprising various denominations—has made valuable contributions to education, healthcare, social service and the promotion of ethical values. Christmas in Assam is therefore not confined to churches and Christian households alone; it is shared and celebrated with warmth by people from all communities.

As Christmas approaches, towns and cities like Guwahati, the Shillong–Guwahati corridor areas, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Silchar and Diphu take on a festive glow. Churches are beautifully decorated with stars, lights and nativity scenes, while carols echo through neighbourhoods, spreading a sense of joy and serenity. Midnight masses, special prayers and community gatherings mark the spiritual core of the celebration, reminding people of the values of humility, forgiveness and love.

One of the most heartening aspects of Christmas in Assam is its spirit of inclusiveness. Friends and neighbours, irrespective of religious identity, visit one another, exchange greetings and share festive meals. Traditional Christmas cakes, sweets and local delicacies find their way into many homes, symbolizing the blending of cultures that Assam is known for. This shared participation strengthens social bonds and reinforces the idea that festivals are occasions to unite, not divide.

Christmas also brings attention to service and compassion—values deeply rooted in the teachings of Christ. In Assam, many churches and Christian organisations use this occasion to reach out to the underprivileged through charitable activities, community feasts and acts of kindness. Such initiatives resonate strongly in a state that has faced natural disasters, economic challenges and social inequalities, reminding society of the importance of empathy and collective responsibility.

The influence of Christian educational and medical institutions in Assam deserves special mention during this season. Over decades, missionary-run schools, colleges and hospitals have played a crucial role in shaping human resources, promoting discipline and providing healthcare, particularly in remote and tribal areas. Christmas thus also becomes a moment to acknowledge these contributions, which extend far beyond religious boundaries.

In rural and hill areas of Assam, Christmas celebrations often blend faith with local traditions. Indigenous music, community dances and local cuisines add a distinctive Assamese flavour to the festivities. This cultural synthesis reflects the adaptability and openness of Assamese society, where global traditions are embraced without losing local identity. In a world increasingly marked by conflict, intolerance and uncertainty, the message of Christmas assumes renewed relevance. For Assam, a state marked by diversity and historical challenges, Christmas serves as a gentle reminder of the power of harmony, dialogue and shared humanity. It encourages people to look beyond differences and reaffirm their commitment to peaceful coexistence. As Christmas is celebrated across Assam, the greeting “Merry Christmas” becomes a bridge of goodwill—linking faith with fellowship, tradition with modernity, and individuals with the wider community. May this festive season inspire compassion, strengthen unity and usher in peace and hope for all.