Madhumita Sharma

(madhumita.sharma526@gmail.com)

Microgreens are seedlings of vegetables and herbs, harvested when the seed germinates to produce its first pair of tender leaves, with the young stem growing to a length of 2 to 3 inches. It is this stem and the first two leaves of the plant that are eaten as microgreens.

Microgreens production has given successful results with:

Alfalfa

Radish

Fenugreek

Beetroot

Kale

Broccoli

Red cabbage

Mustard

Sunflower

Cilantro

Why are Microgreens more important than vegetables?

Microgreens consist of high concentrations of health-promoting phytonutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and phenolic compounds. They are packed with nutrients such as calcium, zinc, magnesium, iron, etc. in quantities much greater than their mature leaf counterparts. Hence, they are considered to be superfoods.

In recent years, microgreens have become highly sought-after by restaurant chefs and nutritional researchers for their potent flavours, abundance of vitamins and minerals, and other bioactive compounds such as ascorbic acid, tocopherol, carotenoids, folate, phylloquinone, anthocyanins, and glucosinolates.

Why should you include microgreens in your daily diet?

Microgreens are a nutrient-dense addition to any diet, providing a wide array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health. Their rich nutritional profile can enhance the flavour and health benefits of various dishes, making them a valuable component of a balanced diet.

These qualities attracted researchers’ attention to dive deep into studying the potential of microgreens in the prevention of non-communicable and life-threatening diseases.

Some of the benefits include:

Helps control diabetes: Regulates sugar and is hence good for diabetic patients. Prevents cancer: Microgreens contain high levels of sulforaphane, which research shows can inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

Heart health: Microgreens are a brilliant source of polyphenols, an antioxidant class linked to lower risks for heart disease.

Alzheimer’s disease: Polyphenols in food may be linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Antioxidant-rich cuisines, such as those that contain high amounts of polyphenolic compounds, can help keep your mind sharp and fight off dementia.

Lowers cholesterol

It cleans the digestive system.

It treats a sore throat and relieves symptoms of asthma.

Aids in tissue repair.

Aids in better vision

Boosts immunity

How do you include microgreens in your daily diet?

The nutrients are best absorbed when consumed in their raw form, and they can be added to salads, sandwiches, burgers, smoothies, and soups. They can also be used as a garnish in vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Growing microgreens may be an easy task, but the correct steps and certain precautions need to be followed in order to get successful results. If you already have a kitchen garden, then you can start with seeds formed in your garden, and organic microgreen seeds are also available online. And it’s also heartening to know that they are now available in some of the local stores in the city.

Most vegetables sold on the market today are laden with pesticides and other chemicals, which can cause significant harm to the human body over time. In contrast, microgreens are completely free of pesticides and chemicals. Packed with nutrients, they definitely offer a healthier alternative that people should consider incorporating into their diets. The best part is that some conscientious citizens are now growing and selling microgreens through department stores. Given the rise in human diseases, it is crucial to be aware of and choose the healthier food options available to us. Stay healthy and fit by including microgreens in your daily diet!