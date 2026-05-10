Mother: The first teacher, the silent nation builder

Bivash Modi

(modi.bivash@yahoo.in)

In Indian civilisation, motherhood has never been viewed merely as a biological relationship. The mother has always occupied a sacred and transformative position – as the first teacher, the moral compass of the family, and the silent architect of society. Long before institutions and schools emerged, Indian philosophy recognised that the character of a nation is first shaped in the lap of a mother.

The ancient scriptures of India repeatedly glorify motherhood. The Rigveda praises the nurturing and protective qualities of women, while the Taittiriya Upanishad gives the timeless injunction “Matru Devo Bhava” — “Let the mother be revered as God.” This profound idea reflects the civilizational wisdom of India: before a child learns from society, he first learns from the mother.

The Indian epics present powerful examples of motherhood shaping history itself. In the Ramayana, Queen Kaushalya nurtured Lord Rama with values of truth, compassion, sacrifice, and duty. Rama’s ideal conduct as a king and human being was rooted in the values imparted within the household. In the Mahabharata, Kunti symbolised courage and resilience amid suffering, while Gandhari represented discipline and sacrifice. Their lives illustrate how mothers become moral anchors even during political and personal turmoil.

History too offers remarkable examples. Jijabai, through her wisdom and patriotism, shaped the personality of Chhatrapati. Shivaji Maharaj. The ideals of courage, self-respect, and devotion to the motherland that Shivaji embodied were first cultivated by his mother. In many ways, Jijabai did not merely raise a son; she shaped the destiny of a civilisation.

Indian philosophy has long considered the mother to be the child’s first school. A child does not initially learn honesty, empathy, discipline, and kindness from textbooks; he absorbs them through the behaviour and values practiced at home. The tenderness of a mother softens human behaviour, while her discipline builds character and restraint. The ethical foundation of society is often laid silently within households by mothers whose contributions rarely appear in public records.

The scriptures also place equal responsibility upon children. Respecting, caring for, and emotionally supporting one’s mother is regarded as a sacred duty. Material success or professional achievement can never compensate for neglecting parents. Indian thought consistently teaches that service to one’s mother is itself a form of worship. The moral health of a society can often be judged by how it treats its mothers and elders.

In contemporary society, the role of mothers has become even more significant. Modern women are balancing homes and professional responsibilities simultaneously. From classrooms and hospitals to laboratories, armed forces, businesses, and public administration, women today contribute enormously to national development while continuing to nurture families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of mothers managed households under immense stress, protected children, supported elderly family members, and continued their professional duties with extraordinary resilience.

Yet women empowerment must go beyond slogans or mere economic participation. True empowerment means recognising women as equal stakeholders in decision-making, leadership, and nation-building. A society that genuinely respects mothers naturally develops compassion, emotional stability, and ethical strength. Empowering women, therefore, is not an act of charity; it is an investment in the moral and intellectual future of society.

Today, as rapid urbanisation and technological distractions weaken family bonds, the relevance of mothers becomes even more profound. In an age where children increasingly learn from screens, the emotional guidance of mothers remains irreplaceable. A mother teaches not merely how to succeed but how to remain humane amidst success.

A mother may not always stand in the spotlight of history, yet she silently shapes generations. Nations do not become strong merely through wealth, military power, or technology. They become strong when mothers nurture values of integrity, compassion, courage, and responsibility in the hearts of their children.

On this Mother’s Day, perhaps the greatest tribute society can offer is not merely celebration but deeper respect, dignity, and support for every mother whose silent sacrifices continue to sustain families, communities, and nations.