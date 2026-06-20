‘Mukti and Other Stories’ released in Kolkata

An English translation of twenty selected short stories by Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah, titled Mukti and Other Stories, was formally released at a dignified literary programme held at Assam House in Kolkata on Thursday. Ira Ghosh, the granddaughter of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah, inaugurated the book. Distinguished scholars, authors, and eminent members of the intellectual community from Assam and West Bengal attended the event.

The programme commenced with a Mangalacharan, creating a solemn and culturally enriching atmosphere. Delivering the inaugural address, Tridib Bhagabati highlighted the enduring relevance of Lakshminath Bezbaruah's literary works. He observed that Bezbaruah's writings continue to influence Assamese society profoundly and remain equally significant in contemporary India. He also emphasized the importance of translating Bezbaruah's works to make them accessible to a wider readership.

Translator Ritul Bhagabati then spoke about the journey and experience of translating these twenty stories into English.

Among the distinguished speakers were Dhruvajyoti Pramanik, Managing Editor of Network18; eminent historian and author Dipak Panda, who has played a significant role in preserving Bezbaruah's ancestral home in Sambalpur; noted author Pandit Dakhinaranjan Bhattacharya; and Nabamaloti Neog, daughter of the legendary Assamese scholar and author Maheswar Neog.

The speakers reflected on Bezbaruah's immense contribution to Assamese literature and emphasized the need to preserve and promote his literary legacy for future generations. The programme was anchored by Rantu Kumar Deka, secretary of the Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Memorial Trust. The session was presided over by Pradyut Kumar Choudhury, President of the Trust, while organising secretary Dipak Kumar Talukdar coordinated the event. The publication of Mukti and Other Stories marks a significant step towards introducing the timeless literary works of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah to a broader national and international readership through English translations.