National Doctor’s Day 2024: Healing Hands, Caring Hearts

In India, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on 1st of July of every year. The day is going to express deep gratitude for the heartfelt contribution of doctors to the well-being of people and health of communities. This special day will be celebrated this Monday. It is meant to honor medical professionals who always work relentlessly, more so in crisis situations like COVID-19. Doctors were at the forefront during this period, fighting the disease and saving many lives.
This year's theme of National Doctor's Day 2024 is "Healing Hands, Caring Hearts." Essentially, it is a topic that is used to underpin dedication, understanding, and compassion for which doctors have in their patients, as equally showing the critical role they play in maintaining and improving life.
On July 1, 1882, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was born. He was a well-known physician who served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. His contributions to healthcare and public health continue to be celebrated today. The Government of India announced July 1 as National Doctor's Day in the year 1991 to mark the birth anniversary of the renowned doctor, late Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who dedicated his life for the betterment of health infrastructure here in India. Though indirectly, this day has been solely dedicated to him for all those doctors who are carrying on with the trend set by this legendary figure and continue in transforming lives, saving countless souls with their expertise..
National Doctor's Day is a special occasion to thank doctors and healthcare professionals for their tireless service, commitment, and resilience in ensuring that everyone has a good life. This also opens up the possibility of discussing ways to improve the healthcare system and fight diseases more effectively. On this day, a variety of events are held, including free health check-up camps, conferences, seminars, and felicitation ceremonies. The best way to commemorate the occasion is to express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless services.
● Happy Doctor's Day to the superheroes in white coats who work tirelessly to keep us well.
what was the theme of World Doctor's Day 2024 ?
"Healing Hands, Caring Hearts" Was the theme for National Doctors' Day 2024 in India.