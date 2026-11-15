NBD Hostel – an incarnation of illumination of Nalini Bala

– Dr. Gayatri Goswami
Amidst the hallowed memory of the mystic poet
Radiating the lives of thousands
like a luminous glow.
An ingrained ray of light
Submerged my very existence and my being
I feel like flying in the high sky…
In every step of my life that interfering agent
comes on its own way
Every inch of my body it pervades unknowingly
But leaves its unwavering spirit
Its Jesmine- fragrance and everlasting light…
That proud, arrogant entity creates a pathway
to a Wonderland of fairy-like days
I bow down desperately
Welcoming that agent and its spirit
Where I don’t play the game of chess
But risk the effort of a spider to spin a cobweb
It exists in me Like the neutrinos of this cosmic universe
Whether at the moment of grief or joy
Each pulse, Every heart beat
Flow of my blood
Invisible memory of NBD-CG1
Ever lives visibly …
Sunday’s ‘Pakoda’ prepared with Dandi kai’s affection
His toil to crush a heap of soaked red lentils in a grinding stone slab
to make a smooth paste to prepare Pakoda for all of us
Cordial reiteration of thakur’s calling ‘tel tel’ at dining hall
To smash potato and boil-egg mixed with onion and mustard oil…
Ramshing kai’s favourite shout-calling Hostellers for visitors!
Distant space…
But a living tide rooted in my heart
The joys of life, bliss of NBD life
The laughter, the cry –
The moment of disposition with the innocence of teenagers
Innocence over intricacies of life
Begets an enthuse to love life,
Live life with meaning and integrity…
Oh, it was an unparalleled universe!
An eternal fragrance of ‘Cotton’
Exists in the unforgettable streaks of NBD-CG1
Its fragrance still suffuses my soul
My overwhelmed heart still holding
those dead bygone days as rising tide
A Constellation, bright and brighter milky way for me!
Wishing to reclaim my rise
from the ashes of those fabulous days
Scumbling a way of life,
Tumbling, struggling, feeling utter stillness
in an empty nest in the end of the day
But the Warmth of those days
Surrounds me with the Hearth of a haven
Nostalgia of NBD is a heavenly bliss
Creating a Heaven on earth!
(The poet is an Associate Professor, English; Dean, Research & Development i/c, Sibsagar University, Written on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Nalini Bala Devi Girls’ Hostel, Cotton University, 14-15 November 2026)