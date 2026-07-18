Next tea frontier: Why matcha matters for Assam

Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan

bhuyannihar0020@gmail.com

Assam has a long history of tea, starting from cultivation in a particular region to product formulation and commercialisation across the world for over a century. The Assam tea has the specific texture and taste as the climate and environment make it more prominent. Assam tea is known for its bold, malty, deep-amber black tea, which is grown in the fertile plains along the Brahmaputra River. By revolutionising its traditional way of producing tea, Assam is now stepping into the world of matcha - a vivid green, stone-pounded tea powder that has long been associated with Japan. By doing so, Assam has established a new identity for the global market.

From Tinsukia to the world

The Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia district, located in Assam's upper tea belt, set the milestone. On July 3, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that commercial matcha production had begun at the estate, calling it a step that would "strengthen brand Assam Tea in the global markets. " The first batch, roughly five kilograms of finely ground green tea powder, was auctioned at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre through J. Thomas & Co. Pvt. Ltd and was bought by the Guwahati-based Sheosons Chai Co. It was a modest quantity by production standards, but symbolically it was enormous: the first lot of Indian-grown, Indian-processed matcha to enter a formal trading system.

This did not happen overnight. According to the estate's director, Mrityunjay Jalan, Chota Tingrai has spent roughly a decade working with Japanese tea specialists, agronomists, and equipment suppliers to build the expertise and infrastructure needed for authentic matcha. The estate had already been producing whole-leaf green tea for years, but matcha demands something more exacting: shade-grown leaves, precise steaming and drying, and stone-milling into an ultra-fine powder. To meet that standard, the estate installed a fully automated Japanese manufacturing facility on site, marrying decades of Assamese tea-growing heritage with technology imported directly from Japan.

From black tea mainland to green tea producer

Assam tea is a strong, full-bodied black tea that comes from India's Brahmaputra Valley. It is available in Orthodox (loose leaf) and CTC (crush, tear, and curl) variants and is well-known for its deep golden colour and sharp, malty flavour. It has a lot of caffeine and is excellent for morning brews, especially when combined with sugar and milk. The intense freshness of drinking tea in the form of liquid demands global attention.

Assam black tea has been signifying its importance by gaining demand in every corner of the world. Traditionally, producing black tea has been a potential area of Assam's export sector. Looking back to the heritage, Assam is a home of about 850 major tea-producing gardens and approximately 1 lakh small home tea gardens. These well-managed small and major tea gardens are raising the economic growth of the state. In the matter of fact, Monabarie, which is the largest tea garden in Asia and the world, spans over 1,367 hectares situated in the Biswanath district of Assam. There are several other tea gardens that are also contributing to the regional and subcontinent-level markets.

Assam, abundance and assurance

The timing is not coincidental. Over the past several years, matcha has evolved from its ceremonial origins in Japan to become one of the most popular beverages worldwide. It is now used in lattes, sweets, skincare products, and health items across Europe, North America, and even urban India. There is a well-documented worldwide shortage as a result of supplies from the traditional manufacturing regions of China, Vietnam, and Japan being unable to keep up with the rapid increase in demand. That shortfall is an opportunity for a state whose tea economy has traditionally relied on the highly commercialized CTC and traditional black tea markets.

It has been demonstrated that Assam's distinct temperature and rich soil, which have traditionally been ideal for black tea, can also sustain the shade-grown agriculture needed for matcha. This is strategically significant. Due to its reputation as a "superfood" and its antioxidant content, matcha has grown particularly popular among younger, health-conscious consumers in India, where a major portion of the beverage is currently imported, mostly from Japan. That equation is altered by a domestic supply chain, which might lessen reliance on imports and give Indian tea plantations a chance to compete in a high-end international market. The Government of Assam has assured the global tea market of the quality associated with Assam black tea. Marking our steps from the traditional black tea to matcha.

A future diversification, not just a product launch

This change is significant not just for the tea but for Assam's tea industry as a whole. For many years, the region's tea sector has been virtually exclusively linked to the production of volume-driven black tea, which is primarily sold by auction at prices that vary according to worldwide commodity patterns. Matcha is in a completely separate market segment that is based on direct connections with foreign consumers, brand storytelling, and speciality pricing. Assam is expressing a desire to transcend its traditional identity and increase the value per acre of tea produced by moving into that tier.

Officials and estate representatives have said that this change is a chance to change Assam's place in the global tea market, which now values unique products more than just large amounts, to bring in new farming and processing skills, and to create new ways for tea producers and workers to earn money. It remains to be seen if that results in a significant new export line. An industry does not yet consist of a single estate and a single modest auction lot. However, the shortfall in Japan's traditional matcha-producing regions makes way for a new, reliable source of supply, which is sound, and Assam now has the raw agricultural conditions and technical collaboration required to take it seriously.

A 150-year-old industry is finding a new way to stay relevant in a market that has shifted from black tea in a cup to lattes. If Chota Tingrai's experiment scales, Assam's "new identity" in the global tea market may end up sitting quite comfortably alongside its old one.