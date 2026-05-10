Operation Sindoor Anniversary and the lessons India cannot ignore

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

One year after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, the country stands at an important strategic crossroads. The attack, which killed 26 civilians, shocked the nation not merely because innocent tourists were targeted but because it demonstrated that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir continues to evolve despite years of counter-insurgency operations.

Operation Sindoor marked a decisive response. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border and signalled that the era of strategic restraint had given way to calibrated retaliation. Officials have since described the operation as a defining moment in India’s counterterror doctrine and military modernisation. The anniversary of the operation is therefore not merely a ceremonial occasion. It is an opportunity to assess whether India has truly addressed the vulnerabilities exposed by the Pahalgam attack and whether the country is prepared for the next phase of asymmetric warfare.

The first lesson is that terrorism in Kashmir can no longer be viewed only through the prism of infiltration across the Line of Control. The Pahalgam attack underlined the dangerous combination of local radicalisation, digital propaganda, sleeper cells and cross-border logistical support. Terror groups increasingly rely on decentralised modules, encrypted communication and targeted psychological warfare. The objective is not only to kill civilians but also to undermine investor confidence, tourism and social harmony.

India’s security establishment deserves credit for responding swiftly after the attack. Operation Sindoor demonstrated operational coordination between the Army, Air Force and intelligence agencies. Analysts and defence officials have since highlighted how the operation accelerated discussions on jointness, air defence integration, drones, surveillance systems and indigenous military technology. Yet tactical success alone cannot become a substitute for long-term strategic thinking.

India must recognise that counter-terrorism today is not merely a military challenge. It is simultaneously an intelligence challenge, a technological challenge, a diplomatic challenge and, above all, a political challenge.

The most urgent reform required is in intelligence coordination. Terror attacks of this nature often succeed because fragments of information remain trapped within institutional silos. India has multiple intelligence agencies, but information-sharing mechanisms still suffer from bureaucratic compartmentalisation. Real-time integration of state police networks, military intelligence, cyber-monitoring units and central agencies must become routine rather than exceptional. Predictive intelligence powered by artificial intelligence, satellite surveillance and data analytics should be expanded significantly.

Second, India needs a comprehensive counter-radicalisation framework. Security operations can eliminate terrorists, but they cannot eliminate the ecosystem that sustains extremism. Radicalisation now spreads rapidly through online platforms, encrypted messaging applications and transnational propaganda networks. Young people vulnerable to alienation or misinformation become easy targets. Countering this requires credible local engagement, community participation and educational interventions that strengthen democratic values and constitutional citizenship.

The situation in Kashmir also demands political sensitivity. Excessive securitisation without adequate democratic outreach can create long-term resentment. Development projects, tourism revival and infrastructure expansion are important, but they cannot fully substitute political dialogue and institutional trust-building. The restoration of normal democratic processes, accountable governance and transparent administration remain essential to isolating extremist elements from the broader population.

India must also strengthen the security architecture around civilian and tourist zones. The Pahalgam attack exposed gaps in area domination and civilian protection in vulnerable tourist corridors. Tourism in Kashmir had become a symbol of returning normalcy, which is precisely why terrorists targeted it. Security planning must therefore move from reactive deployment to layered preventive protection. This includes drone surveillance, smart monitoring systems, rapid-response units and better coordination between local administration and security agencies.

Equally important is border management. The nature of infiltration is changing. Drones are now used for smuggling weapons, narcotics and communication devices. Reports after Operation Sindoor highlighted India’s increasing focus on drone warfare and technological surveillance. But technological acquisition alone is insufficient unless accompanied by doctrinal adaptation and rapid training. India must invest heavily in anti-drone systems, electronic warfare and integrated border monitoring grids.

The diplomatic dimension is equally significant. India has increasingly succeeded in building international support against cross-border terrorism. After the Pahalgam attack, several countries condemned terrorism unequivocally. However, sustaining diplomatic pressure requires consistent engagement with global institutions and strategic partners. Terror financing networks, online extremist propaganda and safe havens cannot be addressed solely through bilateral military responses.

At the same time, India must avoid the trap of perpetual escalation. Retaliatory operations may sometimes be necessary, but an enduring cycle of military confrontation carries substantial risks in a nuclearised neighbourhood. Strategic firmness must therefore coexist with diplomatic prudence. The objective should be sustainable deterrence, not permanent instability.

Another lesson from Operation Sindoor concerns defence preparedness. The operation reportedly accelerated India’s emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing, surveillance capabilities and integrated warfare systems. This momentum must continue. India cannot depend excessively on imported military technology in an era of rapidly evolving threats. Indigenous drone systems, cyber-defence platforms, satellite intelligence and precision-strike capabilities are essential not only for strategic autonomy but also for operational flexibility.

Cybersecurity is another frontier that requires urgent attention. Modern terrorism increasingly intersects with cyber warfare, disinformation campaigns and digital sabotage. Critical infrastructure, communication networks and public information systems can all become targets during periods of heightened conflict. India must therefore integrate cyber preparedness into its broader national security doctrine rather than treating it as a separate technical issue.

Finally, the country must resist the temptation to convert national security into a purely partisan political narrative. Terrorism affects every Indian regardless of ideology, religion or region. National unity during crises is a strategic asset. Polarisation and communal rhetoric after terror incidents only serve the objectives of extremist groups seeking to divide society.

The anniversary of Operation Sindoor should therefore not become merely an occasion for military celebration. It should become a moment of institutional introspection. India demonstrated resolve after Pahalgam. But resolve alone cannot guarantee security. Preventing future attacks requires deeper reforms in intelligence, policing, border management, cyber capability, diplomacy and democratic governance.

The true success of Operation Sindoor will not ultimately be measured by the targets destroyed during those 88 hours. It will be measured by whether India succeeds in building security architecture strong enough to ensure that another Pahalgam never happens again.