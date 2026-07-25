Paper leaks: Society cannot hide its own face by blaming the government alone

Harsha Mohan Sarma

(harshasarma183@gmail.com)

The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character-that is the goal of true education – Martin Luther King Jr.

The foundation of a nation’s future lies in the strength and integrity of its education system. Schools, colleges, universities, and competitive recruitment examinations are not merely stepping stones to good grades or secure employment; they are constitutional and moral institutions designed to uphold fairness, merit and equal opportunity. When examination papers are leaked and sold before the test and when merit is defeated by money, the damage extends far beyond individual candidates. It strikes at the moral backbone of an entire nation.

In recent years, allegations of question paper leaks have surfaced in numerous examinations across India, including medical and engineering entrance tests, teacher recruitment, police recruitment, public service examinations and university admissions. Millions of hardworking students spend months, often years, preparing tirelessly for these examinations. Yet their dedication can be rendered meaningless within moments by organised criminal networks. The consequence is not merely the cancellation of an examination; it is the erosion of young people’s faith, the shattering of family aspirations and the loss of public confidence in national institutions.

Whenever such scandals emerge, public discourse almost invariably settles on one conclusion: the government has failed. Certainly, the government bears significant responsibility. Ensuring the confidentiality of examination papers, strengthening technological safeguards, prosecuting offenders, and maintaining institutional accountability are constitutional obligations. Where these responsibilities are neglected, governments deserve criticism.

But does the story end there?

Do governments alone orchestrate paper leaks? Do question papers mysteriously escape from secure vaults by themselves? Could such crimes occur without dishonest officials, organised middlemen, willing buyers and individuals seeking unfair advantage? The truth is considerably more complex. Paper leaks constitute organised social crimes. While governments or examination authorities may fail in their duty to protect the integrity of examinations, those failures are exploited by corrupt employees, criminal syndicates, parents willing to purchase leaked papers and candidates prepared to benefit from dishonesty. In such crimes, both the supplier and the consumer share responsibility.

An increasingly disturbing mindset has taken root in contemporary society: success must be achieved at any cost, while the means employed are considered irrelevant. This attitude has steadily undermined our moral foundations. When success is measured solely by marks, prestigious jobs, or wealth rather than integrity, crimes such as paper leaks become almost inevitable.

The role of a section of parents deserves serious scrutiny. It would be unfair to generalise about all parents, but it cannot be denied that some, in the name of securing a bright future for their children, inadvertently push them towards unethical choices.

When children repeatedly hear that they must obtain a coveted job “by any means necessary,” they begin to value results over principles. In such households, honesty ceases to be an ideal and instead appears as an obstacle to success. The consequences are profound. A candidate who secures employment through leaked examination papers does not merely obtain a job; they deprive a deserving individual of that opportunity. As a result, hospitals may employ incompetent doctors, schools may appoint unqualified teachers, government offices may recruit incapable officials and public administration may suffer from poor decision-making. Society continues to pay the price of such appointments for decades. Thus, the consequences of paper leaks extend well beyond the examination hall. They undermine the quality of a nation’s human capital and weaken its long-term development.

Viewing paper leaks solely as a law-and-order problem would therefore be a serious mistake. At its core, this is a moral, social, and cultural crisis. The French sociologist Émile Durkheim’s concept of ‘anomie’—a condition of moral disintegration—closely reflects today’s reality. When ethical values weaken, when social pressure to succeed becomes overwhelming and when confidence in legitimate pathways to success declines, many individuals begin to embrace illegitimate means. Paper leaks are one of the clearest manifestations of such moral disorder.

The rapid advancement of technology has also transformed the methods by which these crimes are committed. Where question papers were once secretly copied by hand, they can now be distributed within minutes to thousands of individuals through encrypted messaging platforms, digital files, social media and organised criminal networks. The problem has therefore evolved beyond individual dishonesty into a sophisticated form of technology-enabled organised crime. The greatest victims remain the millions of honest and deserving students who devote years of disciplined effort to preparing for these examinations. Many families incur heavy financial burdens, borrowing money to pay for coaching, books, accommodation and other educational expenses. When examinations are cancelled because of paper leaks, students lose not only valuable time but also confidence in themselves and in the fairness of the system. Many consequently suffer from anxiety, depression, and severe emotional distress.

Another critical consequence is the erosion of meritocracy. The progress of any nation depends upon the belief that talent, hard work, and perseverance will ultimately be rewarded. However, when wealth, influence, or dishonesty triumph over merit, capable young people inevitably lose faith in public institutions. Some become disillusioned within their own country, while others seek opportunities abroad. In this way, paper leaks may also contribute to the growing problem of brain drain. This reality does not diminish the government’s responsibility. Every stage of the examination process—from question paper preparation and printing to storage, transportation and distribution—must be protected through rigorous security measures. Artificial intelligence-based surveillance, block chain-supported document security, biometric verification, restricted digital access and independent security audits are no longer optional; they are becoming essential. At the same time, swift investigations and exemplary punishment must be ensured not only for corrupt officials and middlemen but also for those who knowingly purchase leaked papers. Yet legislation alone cannot solve the problem. Laws can punish offenders, but they cannot build character. Character is cultivated by families, schools, and society. That is why parents carry perhaps the greatest responsibility. If children are taught from an early age that honesty is never defeat and that deception is never genuine success, society itself will gradually change.

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam famously said, “Dream is not what you see in sleep; dream is something that does not let you sleep.” However, when dreams are pursued through dishonest means, they no longer represent personal achievement—they become symbols of national failure.

In today’s social media environment and political discourse, the culture of blame has become increasingly dominant. Governments blame opposition parties; opposition parties blame governments. Yet genuine self-reflection remains rare. Lasting solutions become possible only when society acknowledges its own share of responsibility. If no one is willing to buy leaked question papers, there will be no profitable market for selling them. Supply and demand together sustain this criminal enterprise. The struggle against paper leaks, therefore, cannot remain solely a governmental campaign. It must become a nationwide ethical movement. Teachers, parents, students, examination authorities, the media, civil society and governments must all accept their respective responsibilities. Without such collective commitment, no lasting solution can be achieved.

Ultimately, the conclusion is unmistakable. Governments bear responsibility. Corrupt officials within examination agencies bear responsibility. Criminal syndicates bear responsibility. Those parents and candidates who knowingly purchase leaked papers bear responsibility. But perhaps the greatest responsibility belongs to a society that silently tolerates dishonesty in the name of convenience or success.The need of the hour for every civilised nation is not merely stronger laws but deeper moral conviction; not merely better examination security but stronger protection of ethical values; not merely the assignment of blame but the courage of collective self-examination.

For when a question paper is stolen, an examination is compromised. But when integrity is stolen, the future of an entire nation is placed at risk.