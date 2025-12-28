Playing for the future: How sports can transform Assam’s youth  

Siddharth Roy

When Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal spoke about developing sports as an industry at the closing ceremony of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Dibrugarh, he touched upon an idea whose time has truly come. Sports in India has long been viewed mainly as recreation or a matter of national pride during international events. But in today’s globalised world, sports is also a powerful economic sector, one that can generate jobs, create businesses, and open pathways for young people to earn a dignified livelihood. For Assam and the wider Northeast, this vision carries special significance.

Around the world, sports functions as a full-fledged industry. It supports athletes, coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, sports scientists, event managers, broadcasters, marketers, equipment manufacturers, and digital content creators. Countries that have invested seriously in sports infrastructure and talent development have reaped economic rewards while also strengthening social cohesion and national identity. India, with its large youth population, has immense untapped potential in this field. Assam, with its rich sporting culture, can be an important part of this growth story.

Assam has produced outstanding sportspersons across disciplines i.e. from boxing and athletics to football and archery. Names like Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain have inspired a generation of young people, especially girls, by showing that international success is possible with determination and support. Yet, for every athlete who reaches the top, there are thousands who struggle due to lack of facilities, training, and financial security. Treating sports as an industry can help bridge this gap by creating structured pathways from grassroots participation to professional careers.

For the youth of Assam, sports offers more than medals and trophies. It provides discipline, teamwork, resilience, and confidence, qualities that are valuable in any profession. In a state where unemployment and limited opportunities often push young people towards frustration or migration, sports can become a constructive outlet and a source of hope. Regular sporting activity also promotes physical and mental health, reducing long-term healthcare burdens and improving quality of life.

Developing sports as an industry means building ecosystems, not just stadiums. Infrastructure is important, but it must be accompanied by coaching academies, sports schools, talent identification programmes, and competitive leagues. Events like the Sansad Khel Mahotsav play a crucial role by taking sports to local communities, encouraging participation, and spotting raw talent. Such initiatives need to be sustained and expanded, with strong involvement from state governments, local bodies, and private partners.

Employment generation is one of the strongest arguments for investing in sports. Beyond athletes, the sports sector creates jobs in coaching, refereeing, grounds maintenance, sports medicine, nutrition, fitness training, event management, media, and marketing. Small businesses, such as sports equipment shops, local gyms, and training centers, can thrive around active sports hubs. In rural and semi-urban areas of Assam, this can be a game-changer, providing livelihood options close to home.

Sports tourism is another area with immense potential. Assam’s natural beauty and cultural richness make it an attractive destination for national and international events. Marathons, adventure sports, football tournaments, and training camps can draw visitors, boosting local economies. Hotels, transport services, restaurants, and handicraft sellers all benefit from such activity. When sports and tourism work together, they create a multiplier effect that extends far beyond the playing field.

To realise this vision, policy support is essential. Sports must be integrated into broader development planning, with clear targets and accountability. Public-private partnerships can help mobilise resources and expertise, while corporate social responsibility funds can support grassroots programmes. Schools and colleges should place greater emphasis on physical education, treating it as an investment rather than an extra-curricular activity. Early exposure and systematic training are key to building a strong talent pipeline.

At the same time, inclusivity must remain central. Sports should be accessible to girls, children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and those living in remote areas. Assam’s diversity, be it geographical, ethnic, or cultural, should be reflected in its sports policies. Equal opportunity, fair selection processes, and protection from exploitation are essential if sports is to truly empower youth rather than create new inequalities.

There is also a cultural dimension to sports development. Sporting events bring communities together, cutting across social and economic divides. They foster local pride and collective identity. In regions affected by social tensions or economic stress, sports can act as a unifying force, offering young people a positive sense of belonging and purpose.

Sarbananda Sonowal’s remarks at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav highlight a shift in thinking from sports as a pastime to sports as a potential. For Assam, this shift could be transformative. With the right mix of vision, investment, and grassroots engagement, the state can nurture talent, create jobs, and inspire its youth.

In the end, building sports as an industry is not just about competing in the global market. It is about investing in people, especially young people, and giving them the tools to succeed, on and off the field. If Assam can seize this opportunity, sports may well become one of its strongest drivers of social and economic progress.