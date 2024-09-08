Prospects of Pearl Farming in Assam

Biswajit Chakravarty

(The writer is the Zonal Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Guwahati zone, and recipient of the Karmashree Award 2023-24. The information is sourced from The Assam Pearl Development Cooperative Society Limited.)

Products Quantity Unit Cost Total (in Rs.)

Mussel 3000 Rs. 40.00 1,20,000.00

Fish 700 Rs. 55.00 38,500.00

Total Investment 1,58,500.00

Pearls have been highly valued in our society for their beauty and multifaceted qualities from ancient times. Pearls, or mussels, contain a significant amount of calcium carbonate. Based on their use, pearls can be classified into three categories:

1)As jewellery.

2) For medicinal properties.

3) In astrology.

While pearls were traditionally harvested from seas, lakes, and other water bodies, scientific methods now allow pearl farming in controlled environments like ponds and lakes. Encouragingly, many entrepreneurs in Assam are now successfully engaging in pearl farming, becoming financially stable. Among them, Rowlen Hazarika from Besamari in the Dhing area of Nagaon district is recognised as a pioneer in this field.

Pearl Farming

Pearls can be cultivated in two types of environments: saline water in the sea and fresh water in rivers, lakes, or ponds. Notably, pearls produced in fresh water are more valuable and appreciated. Fishponds, where fish are already present, are considered ideal for pearl farming. Fish play a crucial role in the life cycle of mussels, as the larvae (glochidia) released by mature mussels are consumed by fish, leading to the formation of embryos that eventually develop into full-grown mussels.

In the initial stages of pearl farming, mussels with a flattened shell shape (locally known as “Kankhola”) are collected from ponds. For pearl farming, the selected mussels, referred to as “scapes,” should weigh between 35 and 60 grams and measure 7 to 12 centimetres in length.

After collecting mussels from ponds, a surgical procedure is performed to insert a nucleus into the Mussels shell. Depending on the type of pearl, different surgical techniques are applied: For round pearls, the nucleus is implanted in the muscular part of the mussels.

For image pearls, the nucleus is placed on the shell.

For rice pearls, a small nucleus is inserted into the tissue of the mussels. Since pearls form within living Mussels, these surgical procedures should be conducted carefully by experienced professionals. Mussels can survive for up to three days without water. Post-surgery, the mussels are kept in special tanks for four days, referred to as “ICU tanks,” where they receive medical treatment.

The tank water is changed daily, and antibiotics (such as Clavam 625 mg) are added. After this period, the mussels are transferred to ponds. There are two methods for releasing them: either directly near the pond or by placing them in netted baskets tied to a rope, which is kept afloat using plastic bottles. The time required for pearl formation varies based on the type: Image pearls take at least 15 months.

Round pearls take at least 24 months.

The longer the Mussels are kept in the pond, the larger the pearls will grow. For instance, 12-carat round pearls may take up to 36 months to develop. During this period, the pond conditions must be carefully monitored. In a pond with an area of one bigha (approximately 14,400 square feet), around 5,000 mussels can be cultivated. Regular water quality checks are essential, maintaining a pH level between 7.5 and 7.8 and an ammonia level of 0.25. Every ten days, algae (Mother algae) should be added, which can be prepared by mixing 5 kg of mustard seed, 7 kg of cow dung, and 500 grams of urea in 60 litres of water and leaving it for three days (72 hours). It is crucial to remember that the mussels must remain alive to produce pearls, so excessive feeding or chemical fertilisers should be avoided.

The ideal time for pearl farming is from September 1 to February 28, with a temperature range of 20°C to 30°C. After the specified period, the mussels are harvested from the pond, and pearls are extracted through another surgical procedure.

MUSSELS LIFE CYCLE

According to experienced pearl farmers, a minimum investment of one lakh rupees (INR) is required for a pond of one bigha, with 5,000 mussels. This investment covers the cost of surgical tools (tool kit), pearl cutters, nucleus preparation, algae, and labour costs. Pearl farming can be done in conjunction with fish farming, which further increases profitability.

In a one-bigha pond:

Investment:-

Potential Income: If a 20% mortality rate is assumed, 2,400 Mussels will survive, yielding about 4,800 pearls, with an estimated market value of Rs 70 per pearl. Thus, the total revenue from pearls would be approximately Rs 336,000, with a net income of Rs 216,000 after deducting the investment.

Fish Farming: In the same pond, if a 5% fish mortality rate is assumed, 665 fish will survive. With a market value of Rs 110 per fish, the revenue will be approximately Rs 73,150, yielding a net income of Rs 34,650. Fish can be harvested and sold every four months. Thus, the combined net income from integrated pearl and fish farming in a one bigha pond could reach approximately Rs 319,950 over 15 months.

Many people in Nagaon district have already benefited financially from this integrated farming method. Particularly noteworthy is Rowlen Hazarika from Besamari village in the Dhing area, who is recognized as a trailblazer in pearl farming.

Formation of Cooperative for inclusive growth and sustainable development. Recognizing the potential of pearl farming and its contribution to sustainable

Development at the initiative of the then DRCS of Nagaon district (writer), a state-level cooperative society, “The Assam Pearl Development Co-operative Society Limited,” was registered by the RCS, Assam in February 2023. The society’s registered office is in Besamari, Dhing, Nagaon district, with the registration number Assam-8/2022-23. The society’s primary objectives are the socioeconomic development of its members and the promotion of rural economic growth in Assam.

Initiated by District Administration , Nagaon in collaboration with the then DRCS, Nagaon and the DPM, ASRLM, Nagaon, the Society has trained over 1150 women from various Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Nagaon empowering them with new skills and opportunities for economic growth and development.

The society also, with the support of the Cooperation Department, has conducted awareness programs and orientation training sessions on pearl farming in 13 districts of Assam. Plans are in place to extend these training programmes to more individuals in other districts of Assam.

Opportunities

Given Assam’s geographical abundance of water bodies and the prevalence of ponds in rural households, the state has significant potential for large-scale, scientific, integrated pearl and fish farming. With full support from relevant government departments and extensive media promotion, this integrated farming model could become an “economic model” for solving unemployment issues and accelerating rural economic development in the state. The “economic model” of integrated pearl and fish farming could play a crucial role in realizing the vision of a self-reliant Assam.

There are a lot of opportunities for pearl Farming in Assam. It can provide sustainable income source at various stages of cultivation and post cultivation to individuals. Pearl farming creates jobs in farming, processing and marketing.

Women can also establish their own pearl farming business, promoting self-reliance. Pearl farming promotes water body conservation and sustainable practices. These opportunities can lead to a positive impact on the lives of people particularly in rural areas of Assam promoting sustainable development.

In recognition of the innovative approach to pearl farming and its potential to transform Assam’s rural economy, the Assam government honoured Sri Narendra Kumar Shah, IAS, DC, Nagaon Shri Biswajit Chakravarty, the then Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Nagaon district (Now Zonal JRCS, Guwahati) and Sri Sankha Prabal Sandilya, DPM, ASRLM, Nagaon with the ”Karmashree” award for outstanding service in 2023-24, in alignment with the celebration of Assam Lok Kalyan Divas on August 5, 2024, at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium.

Looking forward, plans are underway to expand pearl farming operations in Assam to a commercial scale, aiming to capture international markets with the production of surplus pearls. This expansion is expected to not only increase economic returns but also establish Assam as a significant player in the global pearl industry. The initiative promises to boost the region’s economy, create numerous employment opportunities, and uplift the livelihoods of many rural communities.

The future of pearl farming in Assam is bright, with the integration of scientific methods and traditional practices fostering a robust and sustainable industry.

This initiative aligns with the state’s vision for economic self-sufficiency, positioning Assam as a leader in innovative and sustainable agricultural practices. As awareness and training programs expand, more individuals are expected to join this burgeoning industry, enhancing both productivity and quality.

In conclusion, the integrated approach to pearl and fish farming represents a transformative opportunity for Assam. With continued support from government bodies and active participation from local communities, this model can serve as a blueprint for economic development and environmental sustainability. The region stands poised to not only meet local demand but also to export high-quality pearls globally, marking a new chapter in Assam’s economic narrative.