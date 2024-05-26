Purnanga Katha Gurucharit: A perspective from a naive reader

Reviewer: Rupam Kumar Boro

Hagiography is a treasure trove of moral values and a correct path for leading one’s life, among others, as shown by the saints themselves. Saints occupy a prominent place of worship and are treated as an incarnation of God. When the lives of the saints are penned down in the form of the above genre, the devotees as well as the admirers tune in with the words inscribed on them.

The chief aspect of a hagiography is the element of the unquestioning factor. Astounding events and miracles form one of the constituents of this genre. Hagiographers are often direct devotees or disciples. This world of spirituality is an access to an enlightening journey for someone, while someone may be doubting Thomas.

In Assamese culture, Gurucharit occupies a significant place in knowing the lives of Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhavadeva. We, however, notice three root causes that hinder reading the Gurucharit. Firstly, unless required for academic purposes, we do not feel any urge to contemplate this hagiography. Secondly, our traditional notion that Gurucharit, a sacred book, ought to be read in our “ripe old age” as it will lead us to adore spirituality to the core. Thirdly, the various written forms available perplex readers in terms of names and events. Materials appearing in a confusing way can demagnetize an ordinary reader. Under such circumstances, a doubt arises regarding the authenticity of the descriptions. In the midst of this bewilderment and orthodoxly held views, we are glad to receive the book Purnanga Katha Gurucharit, written by Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti. It is a completely research-oriented book, which requires insightful reading. The writer has focused his thoughts and sharp observations for several decades on our Vaishnavite culture in terms of assessing Gurujana’s works. The present book, consisting of one hundred ninety-five chapters (excluding reference and bibliographical sections), is the result of Borkakoti’s years long devotion and hard work. This is a magnum opus in comprehending our religious life and culture, along with diving into the life of the saint.

As events unfold from the cup of the writer’s pen, we receive a halo of the descriptions that were previously smeared with baffling elements. The writer made unique but painstaking efforts in writing this book. For the convenience of the readers, he has cited each event as described by different hagiographers, and then it is followed by a comparative study leading to a definite conclusion. This method allows us to visualise the incidents properly, leaving no room for any vague ideas. Another interesting aspect that we cannot overlook is the academic background of our writer. Being a student of science, he has done ample justice to the book. Throughout the Gurucharit, readers would notice the procedures in the calculation of dates, scientific analysis, and deciphering of events, thereby giving a hallmark to the book.

The second noteworthy factor is the construction of the language, which is done in modern Assamese prosaic form. This indeed helps the reader read with ease and get attuned to the events. We personally offer our gratitude in this regard for such diligence and work aimed at knowing our culture in its pristine form.

Thirdly, the presence of miracles is always seen as an unattachable element in hagiography. We cannot question the range of extraordinary events happening around the lives of the saints and devotees. Making an attempt to comprehend them catapults us into a cobweb of haziness. For it is the ‘faith’ that reigns supreme. In Purnanga Katha Gurucharit, we can obviously assume the precarious situation faced by the author. For a scientific bent of mind, these may appear tough to accept. In finding solutions to such difficulties, the writer reaches out for practical analysis in order to gain a concrete reply. In events where rationality fails to seek the concrete truth, the writer honestly admits the boundary. The very boundary where spirituality inhibits logic and allows only theological aspects as the ultimate way to know the “absolute truth”. We do not find any single trace of forced views from the author. One can go through the chapters “Srimanta Sankaradevar Janma,Srimanta Sankaradevar Aloukik Shakti aru Brahmanhakalar ar Bhandami,” “Eshware Nije Drabya Khuji Khale” in this regard.

Fourthly, in giving a comprehensive account of the Gurucharit, the author does extensive study for it. Readers could see the explanations coming from various fields of study. Psychoanalytical study of dreams, Yogic arts, literature, climatic study, medical science, mechanical aspects, and others all fall under one umbrella, occupying a strong foothold of authenticity. Interestingly, this critical way of studying indeed allows us to receive a more accurate and concrete understanding of the events. For instance, in the chapter “Palnam Aru Aakaxigongar Sristi”, the explanation of the event by bringing in the concept of an ‘artesian well’ has a sound reason and is worth reading. In “Brindabani Bastra Toiyar,” one can come to a conclusive conclusion regarding the actual measurement of this precious cloth. The description given by the author regarding the process involved in weaving cannot be missed. Similarly, in “Ramanandar Bilaparu Shrimanta Sankaradevar Baikuntha Prayan,” the convincing reason for Gurujana’s death, which is chicken pox, is acceptable when one goes through the reasons cited but provides them in an organised way of thinking. At the same time, we are assured from the writer’s analysis that there were instances of partiality, haphazardness, and a lack of scientific temperament among earlier hagiographers that eventually led to the twisting of events, including historical aspects.

Fifthly, the step taken for ‘field study’ strengthens the gravity of the book. In “Madangopalar Murti Pratistha,” one can witness this evidence. Similarly, readers can visualise in most of the descriptions the distance between the places cited by the author. The chapter “Shrimanta Sankardevar Upari Puruxhakal” reveals an insight into Gurujana’s lineage methodically arranged, thereby giving us a sense of reliability. Most importantly is the location of Sankaradeva’s birthplace, where the disputable instance is refuted with the aid of various evidence. At this point, we are pleased to see that the author has brought a new light of confirmation with which we can agree on a unanimous note.

Purnanga Katha Gurucharit requires serious study. A few of the “truth(s) are still open for interpretation, thus retaining an intense curiosity for us. As most of the exaggerations and misinformation are sorted out with concrete evidence and demonstrations, readers will feel the palpability of authenticity when reading. The seeds of the author’s fruitful research will help us know Sankaradeva to the core. In it, one will see him as a leading humanist figure. His entire life journey, philosophy, and literary contributions will draw us a step closer to him.

One important aspect that we cannot overlook is the factor of impartiality reflected in the book. The author himself has stated clearly that he is adopting this vision in the preface. This tool has indeed become very effective. The readers will not find any trace of “‘I’” associated with the writings. No doubt he is open to all ideas but careful enough to meticulously judge them through field study and with scientific parameters. This not only helps the writer but the readers, has been transformed into ‘Oneness’. who could simultaneously observe this healthy underlying force. The “I”ness has been transformed into ‘Oneness’.

As a result, we get to read this Gurucharit in a unique way. This, however, does not obstruct our eagerness. It rather invites us to walk on an illuminating journey where, at each step, the truth, religion, and philosophy of Sankaradeva envelope us profoundly.

With this, one can proceed with the Gurucharit with a new flavour and insight. Published by Aank Baak, the cover of the book impels us to revisit the fifteenth century, admiring the days Sankaradeva lived by and our yearning for them! Readers will definitely feel a sense of pride to have a copy of it in their home library.