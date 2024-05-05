Raindrops Initiative: Making a difference one step at a time

Dipak Kurmi

(dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com)

Joya Saikia

(joyasaikia1990@gmail.com)

In the face of adversity and hardship, small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on individuals and communities. This is the driving philosophy behind the Raindrops Initiative, a charitable trust based in Assam that is dedicated to the socio-economic uplift of society through various humanitarian efforts.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, the Raindrops Initiative has been at the forefront of providing essential aid to those in need. Every day, they distribute free meals to the attendants of patients admitted to the GMC Cancer Hospital and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bhangagarh, Guwahati, as well as to the homeless and pavement dwellers across the city. In the past year alone, they have served over 170,000 plates of food, ensuring that no one in their community goes to bed hungry.

However, the Raindrops Initiative’s mission extends beyond just addressing immediate needs. They are committed to creating a sustainable future for generations to come. One of their primary goals is to plant and nurture 10,000 trees by 2025, recognising the importance of preserving and protecting the environment. As part of this initiative, they have already planted 1,000 saplings of Krishnachura, Radhachura, Ejhar, and Xonaru (with fencing) along both sides of State Highway No. 10 from Suklai to Attareekhat (around 5 kilometres) in the Udalguri District of BTC, Assam, on World Environment Day 2022.

The Raindrops Initiative’s commitment to community development is multifaceted. In collaboration with esteemed institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank, they organized banking and health awareness programmes in 2021–22, empowering individuals with knowledge and resources to improve their overall well-being.

Moreover, the organization stands ready to provide relief essentials to those affected by natural calamities like floods or earthquakes, ensuring that no one is left behind in times of crisis.

The Raindrops Initiative’s mission is encapsulated in their commitment to uplifting the status of men, women, children, and others in society, propagating the need for tree plantations, pollution control, and environmental awareness, and providing support to people suffering from natural calamities.

Through their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, the Raindrops Initiative is making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals in Assam. Their work serves as a reminder that even small actions, when undertaken with compassion and perseverance, can create ripples of positive change that resonate far and wide.

As the world continues to grapple with various challenges, organizations like the Raindrops Initiative serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that together, we can build a more equitable and sustainable future for all.