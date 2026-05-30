Remembering Mula Gabharu: Assam’s Warrior Queen

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

History often remembers kings, conquerors, and empires. Yet hidden within the folds of the past are stories of extraordinary women whose courage shaped the destiny of entire regions. Assam's history, rich with tales of resistance and resilience, carries one such story, the story of Mula Gabharu. Every year, Mula Gabharu Day is observed in Assam on 29th May to honour her sacrifice and valour, but beyond the commemorations lies a larger truth: her story is not merely about war. It is about dignity, courage, grief, and the fierce determination to defend one's homeland even in the face of overwhelming despair.

In an age when the role of women was often confined within royal courts and domestic boundaries, Mula Gabharu emerged as a symbol of defiance. Her life unfolded during one of the most turbulent periods in Assam's medieval history, when the Ahom kingdom faced repeated invasions from the Bengal Sultanate under Turbak Khan in the 16th century. These invasions were not merely military campaigns; they were existential threats to the political and cultural identity of the Ahom kingdom.

Mula Gabharu was married to the Ahom commander Phrasengmung Borgohain, one of the kingdom's most capable generals. At the time, the Ahom kingdom under Suhungmung was expanding its influence and consolidating its power across Assam. But this expansion also attracted external threats. The Bengal Sultanate launched repeated attacks in an attempt to weaken Ahom authority and extend its control into the Brahmaputra Valley.

The conflict reached a decisive phase during the Battle of Duimunisila. The Ahom forces fought fiercely against Turbak Khan's army, which possessed strong cavalry and advanced military resources. In the midst of this brutal conflict came devastating news: Phrasengmung Borgohain had been killed in battle.

For most people, such grief would have brought retreat and silence. For Mula Gabharu, it became a call to resistance.

According to historical accounts and Assamese folklore, Mula Gabharu refused to surrender to despair. Consumed by grief yet driven by duty, she donned warrior attire and entered the battlefield herself. The image remains one of the most powerful in Assamese memory: a queen stepping out of personal tragedy and into the violence of war, determined not merely to avenge her husband but to defend the land she considered sacred. Although she sacrificed herself on the battlefield, her sacrifice inspired the Ahom forces, who regrouped and defeated the invading army.

There is something profoundly moving about her story because it transcends conventional heroism. Mula Gabharu did not fight for conquest or glory. She fought because she believed that honour, homeland, and collective dignity were worth protecting even at the cost of life itself. In that sense, her sacrifice belongs not only to Assam but also to the broader history of resistance in India.

The emotional force of her story lies in its humanity. Behind the image of the warrior queen was also a grieving wife confronting unimaginable loss. Yet instead of allowing sorrow to consume her, she trans-formed it into courage. That transformation continues to resonate centuries later because it reflects an enduring truth about human resilience: sometimes the deepest pain produces the greatest strength.

Historical narratives in India have often celebrated male warriors while relegating women's contribu-tions to the margins. Mula Gabharu's story challenges that imbalance. Long before modern conversa-tions on gender equality emerged, she demonstrated leadership, bravery, and political consciousness in one of the most difficult moments of Assam's history. Her actions shattered the assumption that warfare and resistance belonged solely to men.

Mula Gabharu Day therefore carries significance beyond remembrance. It is also an opportunity to rec-laim forgotten histories. In contemporary India, where discussions on women's empowerment frequently revolve around modern achievements, stories like hers remind society that courage and leadership among women have deep historical roots. Assam's cultural memory has preserved her through oral traditions, literature, and public commemorations, but her legacy deserves far wider national recognition.

The Ahom kingdom itself occupies a remarkable place in Indian history. For nearly six centuries, the Ahoms resisted repeated invasions and preserved the political autonomy of Assam. Their military resi-lience later became most famous during the Battle of Saraighat under Lachit Borphukan. Yet the foundations of that resistance were built through generations of sacrifice by countless individuals, including women like Mula Gabharu, whose contributions are too often overlooked.

Remembering Mula Gabharu also means remembering a larger Assamese tradition of courage rooted in collective identity and cultural pride. Assam's history is not only the story of kings and battles but also of ordinary and extraordinary individuals who defended their land, language, and way of life against external aggression. Her story forms part of that deeper civilisational memory.

In today's fast-moving world, historical remembrance often becomes reduced to ceremonial obser-vances and symbolic speeches. But Mula Gabharu Day should provoke something more meaningful: reflection. It should encourage younger generations to engage with Assam's history not as distant mythology but as living memory. The emotional power of her story lies precisely in its relevance. At its heart are themes that remain timeless, i.e., sacrifice, resilience, love, duty, and courage in moments of crisis.

There is also a quiet tragedy in how little national attention figures like Mula Gabharu receive. Across India, countless regional histories remain under-represented in mainstream narratives despite their richness and significance. Recognising her legacy is therefore not merely about honouring one individual; it is also about acknowledging the diversity of India's historical consciousness.

Perhaps that is why Mula Gabharu continues to inspire such emotional reverence in Assam even centuries after her death. She represents more than a historical figure. She symbolises the spirit of resistance itself, i.e., the refusal to bow before fear, loss, or invasion.

As Assam observes Mula Gabharu Day, the memory of that warrior queen riding into battle through grief and fire still echoes across history. In remembering her, Assam remembers not only a heroine but also the enduring power of courage born from sacrifice.

(The writer is a Civil Engineer, Short Story Writer, Columnist, Contemporary Issues Commentator and Consultant (invitee) to Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs.)