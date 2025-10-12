Respect the girl child to save the generation

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

Every year, the world observes the International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October to recognise the rights of girls and to promote their empowerment. It is not merely an international observance but a day of self-reflection for humanity. It reminds us of a truth we often forget in our pursuit of social and economic advancement—that a civilisation can never truly progress if it fails to protect, respect, and empower its daughters. A society that neglects its girls digs a grave for its own future. The girl child is not only the daughter of her parents; she is the daughter of the world, the carrier of continuity, compassion, and civilisation.

Respecting the girl child is not just a moral duty; it is a necessity to save the generation. A girl child brings light, hope, and continuity to the family and society. When she is educated, protected, and encouraged, she transforms not only her own life but the lives of generations to come. Every girl is a living promise of the future. Protecting her and providing her with equality is equivalent to safeguarding the moral and social fabric of humanity.

Throughout history, women have been the source of life, knowledge, and courage. Yet even today, the girl child in many parts of the world faces discrimination from the moment of her birth. In some homes, the arrival of a girl is not celebrated with the same joy as a boy. This is a reflection of societal prejudice, not reality. There is no difference between a girl and a boy in terms of potential, intelligence, or value. Both are equally capable of contributing to family, society, and nation. A child’s worth should never be determined by gender but by character, compassion, and ability.

Sadly, some families still feel nervous or disappointed when more than one girl child is born. Such attitudes reflect ignorance and outdated social thinking. The focus should shift from worry to celebration. Girls today are achieving excellence in every field — from education and sports to science and entrepreneurship. They are as capable as boys in every pursuit, and often they surpass expectations when given opportunity and support. Parents should rejoice, not sorrow, at the birth of a girl. A girl is not a burden; she is a blessing, a source of pride, and a beacon of hope.

The birth of a girl should bring joy equal to that of a boy. In modern India, the preference for sons has been historically linked to fears about financial burden, dowry, and traditional patriarchal norms. Such fears are unfounded in reality. Girls, when given opportunities, grow into confident, competent, and responsible adults who strengthen families, communities, and nations. The presence of a balanced ratio between boys and girls is crucial — it ensures social harmony and preserves the natural equilibrium essential for the healthy progress of society.

In recognition of past injustices, India enacted the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act). This law prohibits sex determination and prevents selective abortion of female foetuses. It is a vital step in ensuring that every girl child has the right to be born and live with dignity. Such laws are not restrictive; they are protective. They safeguard equality at the very foundation of life. By enforcing them and promoting awareness, society can gradually eliminate harmful biases and secure the future of generations.

Education is central to empowering the girl child. It is the most potent instrument to break the cycles of ignorance and discrimination. When a girl is educated, she gains knowledge, confidence, and the ability to make informed choices. She learns to dream and to work tirelessly to achieve those dreams. Educated girls contribute significantly to family welfare, community development, and national progress. They become role models, inspiring other children and breaking barriers of social inequality.

The Government of India has launched several initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting girls, including Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. These programmes ensure access to education, healthcare, and economic security for girls. However, laws and schemes alone are not enough. The transformation of society begins in homes, schools, and communities. Parents, teachers, and elders must cultivate attitudes of respect, love, and equal opportunity for girls.

Across India, daughters are proving every day that they are as capable as sons. From the achievements of Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain in sports to scientists, engineers, civil servants, and entrepreneurs, girls are demonstrating excellence across fields. These successes must inspire parents to value daughters, celebrate their birth, and support their aspirations without bias. Every daughter is a seed of change, capable of transforming the social landscape.

Empowering girls also means ensuring their safety, health, and emotional well-being. Child marriage, domestic violence, trafficking, and discrimination remain threats in some regions. Mental health, too, is crucial. Many girls grow up facing societal pressure to conform to restrictive roles, affecting their confidence and sense of self-worth. True empowerment requires creating an environment where girls can express themselves freely, make choices, and grow without fear.

The digital age has opened new doors for learning and empowerment, but it also brings risks. Girls must have equal access to technology and safe digital spaces. Education in digital literacy can equip them to navigate the modern world confidently, ensuring that they are not left behind in opportunities for skill development, entrepreneurship, or knowledge acquisition.

Cultural transformation is equally important. India’s history is filled with examples of strong, wise, and courageous women—from Gargi and Maitreyi to Rani Lakshmibai and Indira Gandhi. Celebrating their achievements reminds society of the potential within every girl. It also challenges families and communities to raise daughters with pride and confidence, not as burdens but as equals. Respecting girls at home and in society aligns with the moral and spiritual traditions that honour the feminine principle, symbolised in goddesses such as Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Durga.

Economic empowerment is another crucial dimension. Educated and skilled girls contribute to the workforce, improve family income, and help break the cycle of poverty. When girls are employed, communities prosper, and nations grow stronger. Investing in girls is not a charitable act; it is an investment in human capital and in the future.

Respecting the girl child begins at home but extends to every part of society. Fathers, brothers, teachers, and community leaders must actively participate in promoting gender equality. When boys learn to respect their sisters, daughters, and female peers, gender equality becomes a shared responsibility rather than a female struggle. Empowerment of the girl child is incomplete without the conscious involvement of men and boys in this mission.

Healthcare and nutrition are fundamental rights for every girl. Governments and communities must ensure access to proper medical facilities, reproductive health education, and safe sanitation. Addressing issues such as anaemia, malnutrition, and menstrual hygiene is essential for her growth and empowerment. A girl who is healthy and confident can participate fully in education and social life.

The International Day of the Girl Child is a reminder that the respect, protection, and empowerment of girls is both a national and global responsibility. Societies that deny girls their rights stunt human progress; societies that empower them flourish. The day is a call to action — to celebrate daughters, educate them, protect them, and respect their rights as human beings.

Parents must understand that daughters are not liabilities but blessings. The birth of a girl should never bring sorrow. Every girl child deserves to be nurtured with love, protected with care, and given equal opportunity to thrive. Families that respect and support girls ensure the future well-being of society itself. A balanced proportion of boys and girls, nurtured equally, is essential for social harmony and the sustainable growth of communities.

Philosophically, the lesson is universal — to respect the girl child is to respect life, morality, and humanity itself. Every child born is a gift. Every daughter represents hope. The world becomes stronger, kinder, and more equitable when girls are free to dream, learn, and lead.

As we observe the International Day of the Girl Child, let the message echo across homes, schools, and communities: respect the girl child to save the generation. Celebrate her birth, support her education, ensure her safety, and empower her with confidence. Let society move beyond prejudice, superstition, and fear. When a girl is allowed to shine, the entire nation shines with her.

A girl is not only a family’s daughter; she is the daughter of the world. She embodies hope, courage, and wisdom. She is the key to a balanced society, the bearer of progress, and the saviour of future generations. By nurturing, protecting, and empowering her, we do not merely uphold justice — we secure humanity’s destiny.

Because when a girl stands tall, the entire generation stands taller.