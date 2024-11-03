Rohit Bal’s demise: A look at his iconic legacy as fashion world bids farewell to their ‘favourite Gudda’

The Indian fashion world is mourning the death of one of its ace designers,

Rohit Bal. The celebrated designer passed away on Friday after suffering from a prolonged illness.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) took to its official Instagram account to announce his demise.

”We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry and innovation, along with forward-thinking, will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA, you are a legend,” read the post.

Bal, fondly known as “Gudda” in the industry, was a trailblazer whose work left an indelible mark on Indian fashion.

Born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961, Bal’s journey into the world of fashion began in the late 1980s. After completing his bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Bal pursued a course in fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Later, he co-founded Orchid Overseas Pvt. Ltd. with his brother, marking the beginning of his illustrious career. Four years later, in 1990, Bal launched his independent collection, a debut that would soon catapult him into the limelight as one of India’s most innovative designers.

Over the years, Rohit Bal’s creations graced the runways of fashion capitals around the world. He worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor.

His designs also gained international recognition, with global icons like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell donning his exquisite outfits.

Bal’s contribution to the world of fashion did not go unnoticed. He was the recipient of several awards throughout his career. In 2001, he won the ‘Designer of the Year’ award at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards. Five years later, in 2006, he was again recognised as the ‘Designer of the Year’ at the Indian Fashion Awards. In 2012, he was awarded as the ‘Lakme Grand Finale Designer’.

In 2020, Bal received yet another accolade when he was recognised as the “Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country” by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.

Bal also made a much-awaited return to the runway in October this year, nearly a year after a health scare. He showcased his collection “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe” at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the ace designer at the grand finale. The moment was a special one as Bal, with a smile on his face, hugged models, waved to familiar faces in the audience, and even blew kisses. True to his style, the designer enjoyed the music and grooved slowly but confidently, making the evening even more special.

From Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday to designer Manish Malhotra, many took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as ‘Gudda’ by his admirers.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I’ve been blessed to have known you, worn you, and walked for you multiple times. I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan.”

Ananya Panday, who recently got the chance to be the “last” muse of Rohit Bal in his comeback show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, too, paid her heartfelt condolences.

She shared an adorable picture with Rohit Bal from the show and wrote, “Gudda (a red heart emoji and a dove emoji). Om shanti.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra described the death of Rohit Bal as “sad and shocking.”

Taking to Instagram Story, Pulkit Samrat wrote, “The OG will be missed.”

Rohit Bal’s death marks the end of an era in Indian fashion. His contributions to the industry were not just limited to his designs but also to his role as a mentor and inspiration for many budding designers. His work, which beautifully combined tradition with modernity, will continue to inspire generations of designers to come.

Bal was more than just a designer; he was an artist whose creations told stories, evoked emotions, and made a lasting impact on the world of fashion. The world will remember him as a visionary who celebrated the beauty of Indian craftsmanship. (ANI)