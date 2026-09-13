Rooted in Assam: The beloved son of Brahmaputra

Abihotry Bhardwaz

(abihotrybhardwaz72@gmail.com)

There is a common belief that to become universal, one must move beyond one’s roots. That to be heard by the world, one must first soften one’s regional identity, change one’s language or become something more acceptable to a wider audience.

Bhupen Hazarika proved otherwise. His life tells us that sometimes the journey towards the world begins by going deeper into one’s own soil.

Bhupen Hazarika remained profoundly Assamese throughout his life. Assam lived in his music in the Brahmaputra, the boatmen, the villages, the folk rhythms, the ordinary people and the cultural memory of the land. Yet his songs travelled across languages, regions and national boundaries. He composed and performed in multiple languages and brought the folk heritage of Assam into wider Indian cultural spaces.

This is perhaps the most powerful way to understand his legacy: Bhupen Hazarika did not become universal despite being deeply rooted in Assam. He became universal because he was deeply rooted in Assam.

Bhupen Hazarika was born in Sadiya, Assam, and the cultural landscape of the region became one of the strongest foundations of his artistic life. His work drew from Assamese folk traditions and the life of ordinary people. The rivers and waterways of Assam repeatedly found expression in his music, while his songs gave voice to workers, farmers, boatmen and people whose stories were often absent from mainstream conversations.

But Assam, in his songs, was never merely a geographical location.

When he sang about a river, he was not speaking only about water flowing through a particular land. The river became a witness to human history, suffering and movement. When he sang about a boatman, that figure belonged to the Assamese landscape, yet the emotion could be understood by any traveller. When he sang about the struggles of ordinary people, he began with the realities around him but eventually spoke to struggles everywhere.

Perhaps this is the secret behind the extraordinary reach of his work.

His Assam was never confined to a map.

Bhupen Hazarika’s journey took him far beyond Assam. His education carried him through different cultural spaces, including Banaras and the United States. During his years abroad, he encountered new artistic and intellectual traditions, including the work and ideas of the legendary Paul Robeson. These experiences contributed to his understanding of music as a powerful medium for human dignity, social consciousness and universal brotherhood.

But travelling across the world did not distance him from his roots.

If anything, it made those roots stronger.

He returned with a wider understanding of humanity, but he continued to speak from the land that had shaped him. He did not attempt to become less Assamese in order to be understood elsewhere. Instead, he showed that a culture does not become smaller when it opens itself to the world. It becomes richer.

His identity became a bridge.

He carried Assam with him not as a boundary, but as a bridge between the local and the universal. One of the most remarkable aspects of Bhupen Hazarika’s art was his ability to find the universal in the ordinary.

His songs did not belong exclusively to palaces, elites or grand historical figures. They belonged to people.

To the boatman.

To the worker.

To the farmer.

To those who struggled, hoped, travelled and dreamed.

His voice carried questions about inequality, human dignity, peace and brotherhood. The people he sang about may have belonged to particular places, but their emotions belonged everywhere.

This is why language was never enough to limit his reach. A person may not understand every Assamese word in a Bhupen Hazarika song and still feel its emotion. The music crosses the barrier before the meaning of every word does. And once the meaning is understood, it becomes clear that the humanity within his songs was never restricted to one community. He sang in the voice of Assam, but his songs on humanity belonged to everyone.

There is something particularly meaningful about Bhupen Hazarika’s association with Gauhati University. The university recognises him among its most distinguished alumni, and its official university anthem, ‘Jilikabo Luitare Par’, was composed by him.

For a student walking into such a university, his legacy carries a message that extends beyond music.Here was a man who came from Assam, studied, travelled, encountered the world and returned with a vision that remained deeply connected to his people. His journey reminds us that education and exposure to the world do not require us to abandon where we come from.

We can learn from the world without losing our own voice. We can belong to a particular place and still speak to humanity.

Bhupen Hazarika’s life is proof of that possibility.The Further His Voice Travelled, the Deeper His Roots Became.

Perhaps the most beautiful conclusion that emerges from studying Bhupen Hazarika is this:

The deeper one belongs to one’s roots, the further one’s voice can travel. He travelled across the world, but his songs travelled even further. They crossed linguistic boundaries. They moved across generations. They continue to reach listeners living in different countries and time zones—people who may never have seen the Assam of his childhood, yet somehow find themselves inside the emotions of his songs. That is the extraordinary power of a voice rooted in truth.

Bhupen Hazarika did not make Assam smaller in order to fit into the world. He made the world listen to Assam. Through his songs, the Brahmaputra travelled beyond its banks. The folk rhythms of the region found audiences far away from home. The struggles of Assamese people became part of a larger human conversation. And perhaps that is why he continues to matter.

In a world where young people are often encouraged to become “global” by becoming detached from their local identities, Bhupen Hazarika offers a different lesson. Your roots are not necessarily an obstacle to your journey. They may be the very thing that gives your journey meaning.

To be Assamese was never a limitation for Bhupen Hazarika. It gave him a language. It gave him stories. It gave him music. It gave him a river. It gave him people whose lives could become songs.

And those songs gave the world something it did not already have. That is why his legacy cannot simply be described as the journey of an Assamese artist who became famous beyond Assam. It was something far greater. It was the journey of a man who showed that one could remain rooted in one soil while touching the entire world.

Bhupen Hazarika sang about a particular land. But the world heard itself in his songs. And perhaps that is the greatest journey a voice can ever make.