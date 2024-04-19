Sati Sadhani Divas 2024: Date, History, Significance And Celebratory Tribute To The Legendary Queen

Sati Sadhani Divas is celebrated on April 21st every year in the Indian state of Assam. This local/regional holiday pays tribute to Sati Sadhani, the last queen of the Chutia Dynasty, commemorating the day she passed away in 1524.

This event holds immense significance and honours the memory of Queen Sati Sadhani, whose remarkable legacy remains a source of inspiration for future generations.

History of Sati Sadhani Divas:

Sati Sadhani, the daughter of King Dharmadhwajpal from the Chutia Dynasty, was married to Nityapal, also known as Nitai in 1512 at the young age of 19. This union ultimately resulted in Nityapal ascending to the throne.

However, according to history, Nitypal’s lack of efficiency and leadership skills led to Sadhani assuming control and being crowned Queen in 1522. Nonetheless, significant chaos and anarchy had already ensued by this time. Throughout her reign, the Chutia kingdom faced political instability and external pressures.