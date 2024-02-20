Savage Quotes And Captions For You To Spice Up Your Posts

Using savage Quotes on Instagram adds a bold and edgy flair to your posts, making them stand out in a sea of content. Whether it's a fierce selfie or a sassy quote, a savage caption adds an element of attitude and confidence, showcasing your fearless and unapologetic personality.
It's all about embracing your inner boss babe or bad boy and owning your uniqueness with style.
So, next time you're crafting a post, dare to be bold and unleash your savage side with a caption that's as cool and trendy as you are. After all, in the world of Instagram, being savage is the ultimate statement of self-expression.
Check out this list of 100+ best savage Quotes for you to use as Instagram captions-
“Slay them with sweetness.”
“Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.” – Jim Rohn
“Do it with passion or not at all.”
“Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane.”
“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” – Rachel Zoe
“Hustle until your haters ask if you’re hiring.” – Steve Maraboli
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” – Steve Jobs
“Your vibe attracts your tribe.”
“Sassy, classy, and a bit bad-assy.”
“Messy bun and getting stuff done.”
“Smile big, laugh often, slay always.”
“Live for the moments you can’t put into words.”
“Don’t count the days; make the days count.” – Muhammad Ali
“Be so good they can’t ignore you.” – Steve Martin
“Elegance is an attitude, not an accessory.”
“Too glam to give a damn.”
“Don’t be the same, be better.”
“Do epic shit and own it.”
“Success is the best revenge for anything.” – Ed Sheeran
“Live your life and forget your age.” – Norman Vincent Peale
“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Peter Drucker
“Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” – Allen Saunders
“I don’t need your approval, darling. I have my own.”
“Be a stiletto in a room full of flats.”
“I’m not arguing, I’m just explaining why I’m right.”
“Chin up, princess. Or the crown slips.”
“I’m not lazy; I’m on energy-saving mode.”
“Don’t study me; you won’t graduate.”
“I’m not a beauty queen; I’m a real queen.”
“Life is short, wear your party pants.” – Loretta LaRoche
“I don’t lose; either I win or I learn.”
“If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” – Katharine Hepburn
“Life is too important to be taken seriously.” – Oscar Wilde
“Less perfection, more authenticity.”
“Be a voice, not an echo.” – Albert Einstein
“I’m not perfect, but I’m limited edition.”
“Elegance is refusal.” – Coco Chanel
“I’m not short; I’m concentrated awesome.”
“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” – Oscar Wilde
“Confidence level: Selfie with no filter.”
Smile like you’ve got a secret, and the world is dying to know.
Smiling my way through a world gone mad.
They call it a smile; I call it a revolution.
A smile a day keeps the sanity away.
The best punchline is the one that knocks you out.
I’m not a clown; I’m the whole circus.
A day without laughter is a day wasted.
Why be normal when you can be a masterpiece of mayhem?
Laughter is the best medicine, and I’m the doctor.
Seriousness is overrated; I prefer a good joke.
Life’s a comedy, and I’m the lead actor.
I’m not crazy; my reality is just different than yours.
Smile, it confuses people.
The only crime is not having enough fun.
They call it madness; I call it brilliance.
I’m not laughing at you; I’m laughing with the voices in my head.
Why have a poker face when you can have a joker’s face?
Laughing in the face of chaos – it’s my favourite therapy.
I’m not a villain; I’m the punchline to your tragedy.
A smile is just a frown turned upside down, and vice versa.
They say laughter is contagious. Let me be your epidemic.
Why join the circus when you can become the show?
Behind every smile, there’s a world of wickedness.
I smile because I have no idea what’s going on.
I’m not a comedian; I’m just the punchline to reality.
My smile is a weapon, and I’m dangerous.
Keep smiling, it makes people wonder what you’re up to.
Smile at the confusion, they never see it coming.
My smile is the crown I never take off.
Smile in the mirror every morning – that’s your competition.
Smiling through the chaos, thriving in the madness.
They said I couldn’t, so I smiled and proved them wrong.
My smile is the best revenge.
Smiling silently, plotting loudly.
They hate to see you smile when they expect you to break.
Smiling my way through your irrelevant opinions.
Celebrating the masterpiece that is me.
Confidence level: Self-love on high.
Flawsome and proud.
Falling in love with taking care of myself.
Limitless
Defiant
Venomous
Unapologetic
Spicy
Bold
Iconic
Pinnacle
Flawless
Empress
Radiant
Rebel
Untamed
Diva
Sultry
Boss
Majestic
Glorious
Rogue
Wild
Fierce
Resilient
Fearless
Electric
Slay
Vivacious
Audacity
Elite
Daring
Audacious
Supreme
Lethal
Brazen
Tenacious
Prowess
Wicked
Vicious
Enigma
Zealous
Ravishing