School attendance: A collective responsibility

Bibhash Deva Nath

(bibhashdevanath@gmail.com)

Attendance in school education has always been a top priority for the state government. Consistent attendance by both students and teachers plays a crucial role in the educational system, leading to better academic achievement and success in the future endeavours of the students and in the overall development of the state. The state government has recognised the problem of low attendance in schools and is taking various effective initiatives to address it. However, ensuring the attendance of students needs to be taken as a collective responsibility; the government, teachers, guardians, and social organisations all have a role to play.

Among the main reasons for low attendance, the prevalence of child labour and child marriage dominate. Many children are forced to work to support their families, while others are married off at a young age, leading to an early drop-out from school. To tackle this issue, the government has implemented strict laws against child labour and child marriage and has launched several campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of education. Another factor contributing to low attendance is the lack of infrastructure in schools, especially in rural areas. Many schools in these areas lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, toilets, and clean water, making it difficult for students to attend regularly. The government has taken various effective measures to improve school infrastructure to ensure that students have a comfortable and conducive environment to study in.

Furthermore, the government is also working towards improving the quality of education in schools by conducting regular teacher-training programmes, providing them with necessary resources and support systems, and introducing modern teaching methods. Besides these, several schemes and initiatives are there to incentivize attendance. The ‘Mid-Day Meal’ programme, which provides free meals to students, has been a tremendous success in increasing attendance and reducing school drop-outs. The government has also implemented a scheme where students are provided with free bicycles to commute to school, especially in remote areas. The government has also been actively involving various stakeholders in this endeavour, such as parents, local communities, and various groups, to create a collaborative effort towards improving attendance. Through awareness programs, parent-teacher meetings, and regular communication, parents are being encouraged to send their children to school regularly.

Regular attendance helps students build a routine, discipline, responsibility, and accountability, which are essential skills for their personal and professional growth. Moreover, being present in school allows students to interact with their peers, enhancing their social skills and promoting a sense of belonging in the school community. Similarly, the presence of teachers in class is equally important. Teachers are not just there to impart knowledge but also to serve as mentors and role models for their students. Furthermore, attendance is essential in school for maintaining a healthy balance between academics and extracurricular activities. Students who are regularly present in school are more likely to participate in various extracurricular activities such as sports, debates, or clubs, which not only enhance their overall development but also help them discover their talents and interests. For teachers, being present in school allows them to oversee and support these activities, creating a well-rounded educational experience for students.

As the primary caregivers and role models in a child’s life, guardians have a crucial role in their education and academic success. It is important for guardians to establish a routine for their children that prioritises their attendance at school. This may include setting appropriate bedtimes to ensure a good night’s rest and waking up on time for school, yoga, and meditation, as well as providing a healthy breakfast to fuel their day. Guardians should also monitor their child’s homework and ensure it is completed on time, as well as communicate regularly with teachers to stay updated on their child’s progress and any potential issues. By showing an interest and actively participating in their child’s education, guardians can instill a sense of importance and value in attending school. Furthermore, guardians should act as positive role models by demonstrating the benefits of education and being supportive of their child’s academic journey. This can include praising their accomplishments, celebrating their efforts, and encouraging them to set goals and strive for academic success. Guardians should also communicate the consequences of skipping school and the negative impact it can have on their future. By emphasising the importance of attendance and creating a supportive and motivating environment, guardians can play a pivotal role in their child’s attendance at school.

Social organisations can also play an important role in improving the attendance of school students. The organisations can provide a platform for students to connect with others who share similar interests and goals, fostering a sense of community and belonging. This sense of belonging can be a powerful motivator for students to attend school regularly, as they feel a sense of responsibility towards their peers. Additionally, social organisations can organise various educational and extracurricular activities that not only engage and educate students but also make learning fun and enjoyable. This not only keeps students interested in their studies but also encourages them to attend school regularly to participate in these activities and events. Moreover, mentorship programs can be offered where students can learn from successful individuals in their field of interest. This not only inspires students to work hard and excel academically but also instills a sense of responsibility towards their mentors and motivates them to attend school regularly. Social organisations also provide a platform for students to engage in volunteer work and community service, instilling a sense of social responsibility and empathy in them. This can be a powerful motivator for students to attend school, as they feel a sense of purpose and impact in their community. Various social organisations in the state have already engaged in these activities, and this should reach each and every school and its nearby area. Thus, social organisations play an important role in creating a positive and engaging environment for students, inspiring them to attend school regularly and pursue their academic goals with enthusiasm and dedication.

In conclusion, the government’s dedication and efforts towards ensuring the attendance of students and teachers in schools are commendable. Their initiatives have not only addressed the issue of low attendance but have also had a positive impact on the overall education system in the state. With continuous efforts and support from all stakeholders, it is hoped that the government will achieve its goal of providing quality education to all children in Assam.