Seuj Konwar: Enduring legacy of a freedom fighter, educator and cultural visionary 

Sanjib Dey

(ameedey30@gmail.com)

June 21 marks the death anniversary of Parag Chaliha, fondly remembered

throughout Assam as Seuj Konwar, a freedom fighter, educationist, cultural visionary, parliamentarian and one of the most influential architects of modern Assamese society. More than two decades after his passing, his remarkable contributions continue to inspire generations across the state.

Born on September 13, 1923, in Dibrugarh, Parag Chaliha inherited a rich legacy of patriotism and scholarship from his father, Padmadhar Chaliha, a renowned writer, educationist, freedom fighter and former President of Axam Xahitya Xabha. A brilliant student from an early age, he pursued his education at several prestigious institutions, including Sivasagar Vidyapith, M.C.M.E. School, Guwahati, Sibsagar Government High School, J.B. College and Cotton College, before obtaining his Master's degree in Assamese from Calcutta University in 1946.

Deeply influenced by the nationalist movement, Chaliha actively joined India's freedom struggle in 1941. During the historic Quit India Movement of 1942, he played a leading role in organizing the Banar Sena Bahini in Sivasagar. His involvement in the movement resulted in imprisonment in Tezpur and Jorhat jails. He also opposed the controversial Grouping Plan of 1946 and worked relentlessly to protect Assam's interests within the Indian Union. During the communal unrest that followed the Great Calcutta killings, he actively participated in relief and peacekeeping efforts, reflecting his lifelong commitment to harmony and social justice.

Education remained the cornerstone of his public life. Alongside his father and other visionaries, he helped establish Sibsagar College at Joysagar and served as its Founder Vice-Principal before assuming the office of Principal in 1963. Under his stewardship, the institution evolved into one of Assam's premier centres of higher education. His association with Dibrugarh University was equally significant. As the first Lakshminath Bezbarua Professor and Founder Professor of the Department of Assamese, he laid the foundation for advanced studies in Assamese language and literature and contributed immensely to the university's academic development.

A passionate advocate of Assamese culture, Seuj Konwar founded the Seujia Samaj in 1947, initiating a movement for the promotion of Assamese literature, music, dance and the performing arts. His vision transformed the cultural landscape of the state. Although the Sivasagar Natya Samaj had been established in 1899, a new era began under his leadership in 1985. Determined to create a modern theatre complex, he mobilized public support and resources, resulting in the construction of a state-of-the-art Natya Mandir at a cost exceeding Rs 1 crore. The landmark institution was ceremonially inaugurated on April 1, 1996.

His cultural initiatives extended further through the establishment of the All Assam Dance and Music Competition and his active involvement with organisations such as Axam Xahitya Xabha, Assam Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Assam Artists' Association. He also played a pivotal role in organizing the historic Sat-Bhani Rongali Bihu in 1979, which strengthened cultural ties among the North-Eastern states. As a singer, composer, actor and radio artist, he enriched Assamese cultural life through both creative expression and institution-building.

Beyond education and culture, Chaliha made lasting contributions to sports administration and social development. A skilled tennis and badminton player, he held important positions in various sports bodies, including the Assam Football and Cricket Association. His vision also led to the construction of the Chau-lung Siu-Ka-Pha Indoor Stadium, a project initiated in 1997 with support from his MP Local Area Development Fund and grants from the Directorate of Sports.

Following his retirement from academic life, he emerged as one of the founding leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jorhat in 1985 and later to the Rajya Sabha in 1995. As President of the AGP and the Assam Integration Council, he remained a strong advocate of Assam's cultural identity, regional development and communal harmony. Through his parliamentary development funds, he supported numerous educational institutions, cultural centres, roads, auditoriums, water supply projects and women's weaving complexes across the state.

A prolific scholar and writer, Parag Chaliha authored several important works, including Asamiya Sahitya Aru Sanskriti, Amar Samajat Mulyabodh, Asamiya Sanskritir Subhanda and Aspects of Assamese Culture. He also wrote more than 400 articles, essays and research papers on literature, culture, education and social issues. His intellectual contributions continue to serve as valuable references for students, researchers and readers.

Parag Chaliha passed away on June 21, 1999, in Sivasagar, leaving behind a legacy that transcends generations. He is remembered not merely as a public figure, but as a visionary institution-builder, dedicated educator, cultural pioneer and steadfast patriot whose lifelong service significantly enriched Assam's educational, cultural and political heritage.

On his 27th death anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tributes and profound respect to the cherished memory of Seuj Konwar, whose ideals and achievements continue to illuminate Assam's path forward.