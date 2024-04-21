Short clothes = rape?

Eshani Borthakur

If I get robbed by a thief, it’s not the thief’s fault; I’m to be blamed for being rich.”.

According to a report by Mumbai-based NGO Akshara Centre, around 6,428 young men and women (15–29 years old) across eight cities in India (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneshwar) were asked to share their beliefs about a variety of gender-related issues. The survey resulted in a not-so-pleasant response from many people. The most shocking revelation was that 54.8% of men seemed to agree that women wearing revealing clothes are ‘inviting’ rape, and 39.2% of women held the same belief. In today’s society, one of the most pervasive and harmful myths is the idea that the length of a person’s clothing somehow invites or justifies sexual assault. This dangerous mindset not only perpetuates victim-blaming but also undermines efforts to address the root causes of sexual violence. Additionally, it is often believed women, or in this sense, the prey, should return home early to avoid such situations and should not roam around at night wearing western clothes because they provoke men or predators, instead of ensuring a safe environment for women. It’s not the eye that objectifies a person based on their clothes; it’s the body that wears whatever it feels like wearing. It’s crucial to expose these myths and instead focus on promoting consent, respect, and accountability. These harmful perspectives reinforce restrictive gender norms, deflecting responsibility from perpetrators and undermining efforts to combat sexual violence. First and foremost, it is crucial to understand that ‘no means no.” Consent is paramount. It’s essential to recognise that everyone has the right to express themselves through their clothing without any fear of harassment or violence. Whether someone chooses to wear short skirts, tight jeans, or a saree, their clothing does not determine their worth or consent. It’s the predatory mindset and the cheap mentality of people that fuel these heinous crimes of sexual violence. Additionally, it’s important to recognise that rape and sexual violence transcend clothing choices. Survivors come from all walks of life and represent diverse genders, ages, backgrounds, and different clothing choices.

The perpetuation of the belief that clothing choices influence the likelihood of rape is not only harmful to women but to individuals of all genders. For women, this mindset reinforces the notion that their bodies are inherently provocative and invite unwanted attention or violence. It restricts their freedom of expression and perpetuates the idea that they are responsible for preventing their own victimization. For men, this mindset reinforces harmful stereotypes of masculinity that equate strength with sexual dominance. It perpetuates the idea that men are uncontrollable beings driven solely by their desires, erasing their ability to exercise empathy, respect, and self-control. This not only harms survivors but also restricts men’s emotional expression and upholds harmful gender norms. Let respect, empathy, and accountability guide our actions, creating a world where all genders are free to express themselves without fear and where survivors are supported on their path to healing and justice. It’s high time we realised that “Attire doesn’t invite assault; it’s the mindset of society that does!”