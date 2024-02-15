Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya: Exploring The Spiritual Gem

AYODHYA: The grand monumental establishment of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya Dham, stands as a milestone in the history of modern India. Nestled on the banks of the sacred Sarayu River in the city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Ram JanmaBhoomi Temple holds profound significance in Hindu mythology and history.
Believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, this revered site has been a focal point of devotion and controversy for centuries. Today, as the temple stands in all its glory; visitors from across the world are drawn to its sacred grounds to pay homage to the revered deity and experience the spiritual essence of Ayodhya.
Visiting the Ram JanmaBhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is more than a pilgrimage; it symbolises a soulful journey, a pursuit of spiritual enlightenment, and a tribute to the timeless wisdom of Hindu tradition and the legacy of Lord Rama.
Before embarking on a trip to the Ram JanmaBhoomi Mandir, it's crucial to understand the importance of this sacred location. According to Hindu mythology, Ayodhya is recognized as the birthplace of Lord Rama, revered as an embodiment of righteousness, virtue, and moral duty.
The temple complex, situated at the site of Lord Rama's birth, holds immense significance as one of the most sacred pilgrimage destinations for Hindus globally. Its historical and cultural value transcends religious barriers, serving as a symbol of unity and pride for millions of devotees across the nation.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the conventional nagara architectural style with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple is 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, while 161 feet in height.
The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru Resident Arun Yogiraj, has been placed at the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
After decades of socio- political debate regarding the ownership of the land, a final judgement in the Ayodhya dispute was ruled by the Supreme Court of India on 9th November, 2019 by a five judge constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.
Upon arrival at the Ram JanmaBhoomi Temple, visitors are greeted by the grandeur of its architecture and the serene ambiance of its surroundings. The temple complex comprises several structures, including the main sanctum sanctorum, where an idol or symbol of Lord Rama is enshrined.
Devotees can participate in rituals such as aarti (prayer ceremony) and darshan (viewing of the deity), offering prayers and seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.
It's also worth exploring the various shrines and pavilions within the temple complex, each offering a glimpse into the rich mythology and history of Ayodhya.
Darshan timings of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are as follows-
Morning Darshan
Monday to Saturday : 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Sunday: 6:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Evening Darshan
Monday to Saturday: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Sunday: 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM
During your visit to the Ram JanmaBhoomi Temple, it's essential to respect the sacred traditions and customs observed by devotees and temple authorities.
This includes refraining from photography or videography within the temple premises. Visitors are encouraged to maintain a sense of reverence and humility, approaching the temple with an open heart and a spirit of devotion.
Besides maintaining decorum, devotees will be able to participate in Shringar, Bhog and evening Aarti by booking passes both offline and online. Devotees can book an online Aarti pass by visiting
The Aarti timings are:
Mangala Aarti- 4:30 AM
Shringar Aarti- 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM
Bhog Aarti- 11:30 AM
Madhyana Aarti- 2:30 PM
Sandhya Aarti- 6:30 PM
Shayana Aarti- 8:30 to 9:00 PM
When planning a visit to the Ram JanmaBhoomi Temple, there are several considerations to keep in mind to ensure a meaningful and fulfilling experience. Firstly, it's essential to research the temple's opening hours, as well as any specific entry requirements or restrictions in place.
Additionally, visitors are encouraged to dress modestly and respectfully, covering their shoulders and legs, and removing footwear before entering the temple premises. It's also advisable to carry a valid form of identification and any offerings or prasad (devotional offerings) that you wish to present to the deity.
There are several hotels and dharamshala in Ayodhya for you to stay at. A few recommendations are- Shree Sitaram Seva Trust, Shree Radhamohan Kunj, The Nirmala Palace, Hotel Raghunandan Inn and Vaidehi Bhawan.
By air- Gorakhpur Airport is the nearest airport from the temple at about 140 km away.
By train- About 1 km away, Ayodhya Railway Station is the nearest one to the temple.
By road- Once you are in the city, you can either opt for public transport or book cabs for easy accessibility. The city has sufficient buses provided by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.
As you conclude your visit to the Ram JanmaBhoomi Temple, take a moment to reflect on the profound significance of the experience and the spiritual insights gained along the way.
Whether you're a devout believer or a curious seeker, the temple offers a sanctuary for introspection, prayer, and connection with the divine.
As you bid farewell to the sacred grounds of Ayodhya, carry with you the blessings and teachings of Lord Rama, inspiring you to lead a life of righteousness, compassion, and love.