Swachhata, 5S, and Lean: Small habits can have a big impact

Vikash Agarwall

Cleanliness has always been an important part of Indian culture. The idea of Swachhata refers to cleanliness, hygiene, and orderliness in our homes, workplaces, and public spaces. Today, this concept is strongly promoted through initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. However, maintaining cleanliness is not just about one-time efforts — it requires a structured and disciplined approach.

5S Methodology Originating from Japan, it is a systematic framework to organize the workplace, improve safety, and enhance productivity. Interestingly, the principles of 5S are not new to India. Our traditional practices have always emphasized decluttering and maintaining organized spaces. For example, removing broken items, old newspapers, and unused furniture from our homes is similar to the “Sort” step of 5S. Such practices not only create physical space but also promote positive energy and better living. Cleanliness is closely linked to ritual purity. Homes are meticulously cleaned and often considered sacred, with shoes removed at the entrance to maintain purity, clean hands and purified spaces for the preparation and consumption of food.

One good example of using the 5S principles is closely linked to our traditional Indian festival, where cleanliness, organization, and minimalism are deeply rooted in daily life. The festival of Deepawali serves as a prime example, where homes and workplaces are thoroughly cleaned (Shine), unnecessary items are discarded (Sort), and items are arranged (Set in Order) to invite prosperity, aligning with the 5S philosophy. Keeping the 5S practice for change and sustainability requires continuous improvement.

Another important concept linked to 5S is Kaizen, which means “continuous improvement”. It encourages small, daily changes that help reduce waste, improve efficiency, and lower costs. When workplaces are well organized, it becomes easier to identify problems and implement improvements. It involves everyone in the organization— from workers to management, in reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

A well-organised (5S) environment is necessary to effectively identify and implement improvements. 5S not only keeps our workplace clean and in order but also creates an approach for sustainability for the environment by increasing efficiency both in process and product. The LEAN management concept of reducing waste in any form contributes to our responsibility toward the environment. A manufacturing company opts for recyclable packaging materials, and keeping the materials in order reduces the waste, which helps in reducing the environmental footprint of its products. This method is the best example of sorting & setting in order. Shine, cleanliness is for environmental health. Regular cleaning practices, including waste reduction, proper disposal of hazardous materials, and pollution prevention, contribute to a sustainable operation. The integration of 5S and sustainability yields a multitude of benefits for organizations, creating a positive impact on the environment, operational efficiency, and overall corporate reputation.

Organizations can optimise material usage, reduce energy consumption, better utilise time and manpower, and make conscious choices that contribute to sustainable resource management. The ultimate aim of the whole concept of LEAN is to increase the operational efficiency by reduction of waste of any form.

Sustainability initiatives of 5S, when integrated into the organizational culture, contribute to increased employee engagement and morale. Employees take pride and feel safe in working for environmentally responsible organizations with clean, orderly workplaces, leading to higher job satisfaction and a sense of purpose, which leads to cost savings and profitability. A positive corporate reputation can lead to increased customer loyalty and attractiveness to socially responsible investors, just like a clean and orderly home makes the guest happy and comfortable.

Many Lean principles already exist within Indian culture. Indian households, particularly women, inherently practice waste minimisation, resource efficiency, and high adaptability to limited resources, providing a foundation for lean thinking. The Jugaad approach focuses on creating efficient, low-cost solutions and aligns closely with the Lean philosophy of eliminating unnecessary processes. Traditional Ayurveda includes concepts of physical leanness, reflecting an understanding of balance and minimizing excess. Respect for people, waste elimination, continuous improvement & collaboration are key Lean principles in the Indian context.

In conclusion, combining Swachhata with modern methods like 5S and Lean can create cleaner workplaces, stronger organizations, and a more sustainable environment. By blending traditional wisdom with structured practices, we can move toward a future that is efficient, responsible, and environmentally conscious.

(The writer is the proprietor of SGM Consultancy Services & Consultant)