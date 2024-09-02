Teachers’ Day 2024: Know The History, Significance And Celebration

Since 1962, India has commemorated the birthday of its second President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on September 5th as Teachers' Day. This year, the practice continues with the 63rd annual celebration of Teachers' Day.
Additionally, in India, Guru Purnima is the traditional celebration that honours and respects Gurus and Teachers. On the other hand, World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an annual global event celebrated on October 5th.
Teachers’ Day 2024: What is Teacher’s Day?
Teachers' Day is an annual celebration in India, as well as in other parts of the world; that honours teachers, recognizing their crucial role in shaping the future of nations by educating students. It underscores the importance of teachers in our society.
Teachers’ Day 2024: The History of Teachers’ Day
The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day in India, which began in 1962, is a tribute to the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an esteemed scholar and the first Vice-President and second President of independent India.
When Dr. Radhakrishnan took office as President in 1962, his students and friends wished to celebrate his birthday. However, he proposed that it would be more meaningful to observe the day as Teachers' Day, highlighting his deep admiration and commitment to teachers.
Since then, Teachers' Day has been observed nationwide in India, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of teachers to society.
Teachers’ Day 2024: Significance of Teachers’ Day
Teachers’ Day in India is a highly significant event that pays tribute to and acknowledges the priceless contributions of teachers. More than just a celebration of educators, it emphasizes the transformative influence of education.
The day is marked by a variety of student-led performances, dances, and shows, expressing their gratitude to their teachers.
The observance of Teachers’ Day highlights the critical role teachers play in nation-building by nurturing and educating the country’s brightest minds. It stands as a lively homage, bringing together students and educators in a heartfelt appreciation of the profound effect of teaching.
Teachers’ Day 2024: 10 Ways to Celebrate Teachers’ Day This Year
Here is a curated list of ideas to celebrate Teachers’ Day this year-
1. Show Appreciation: Pen down heartfelt letters, craft handmade cards, or make personalized thank-you notes to express your gratitude.
2. Prepare a Speech: Deliver a speech to express your appreciation and admiration for your teachers.
3. Engaging Workshops: Organize workshops led by students on a variety of subjects and extend an invitation to teachers to join.
4. Creative Tribute: Arrange an art show or a creative presentation featuring artworks, poems, and handmade crafts created by students in honour of their teachers.
5. Arrange a Fun Day: Organize a day packed with entertaining games and engaging activities for both students and teachers.
6. Dance and Music: Students can prepare and perform various dance routines and musical numbers as a tribute to their teachers.
7. Video Messages: Work together with your classmates to produce short videos or video messages that display your respect and admiration for your teachers.
8. Humble Gifts: Gifting your teachers with humble tokens of appreciation like pens or souvenirs can be a wonderful way to celebrate Teachers’ Day.
9. Treat Them: Celebrate Teachers' Day by surprising and indulging your teachers with a feast of delectable dishes.
10. Appreciation Wall: Curate a digital tribute wall on social media or academic platforms, where students can share messages and photos to pay homage to their teachers.
Teachers’ Day 2024- FAQs:
A. When is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India ?
- Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5th.
B. Why do we celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5th ?
- September 5th is the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. His deep respect for teachers led to the establishment of this day as Teachers’ Day.
C. How is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India ?
- Teachers’ Day is celebrated with various activities such as cultural performances, speeches, games, and gift-giving to express gratitude towards teachers.