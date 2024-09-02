Teachers’ Day 2024: Know The History, Significance And Celebration

Since 1962, India has commemorated the birthday of its second President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on September 5th as Teachers' Day. This year, the practice continues with the 63rd annual celebration of Teachers' Day.

Additionally, in India, Guru Purnima is the traditional celebration that honours and respects Gurus and Teachers. On the other hand, World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an annual global event celebrated on October 5th.

Teachers’ Day 2024: What is Teacher’s Day?

Teachers' Day is an annual celebration in India, as well as in other parts of the world; that honours teachers, recognizing their crucial role in shaping the future of nations by educating students. It underscores the importance of teachers in our society.