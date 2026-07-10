The eye on the goal: What Arjuna and Argentina teach us!

Neelim Akash Kashyap

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Some football matches do not end with the referee’s final whistle. The scoreboard may announce the winner, but for countless hearts, that is precisely where another journey begins—a journey of reflection, renewed confidence, and the courage to dream again. A match lasts only for its allotted time, yet a rare few transcend the boundaries of sport and quietly unlock something profound within millions of people at once.

July 7, 2026, was one such evening.

The FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Egypt offered football lovers everything they could desire—goals, suspense, disappointment, hope, and exhilaration. Yet beyond all those emotions, the match carried a message far greater than the result itself. It resonated with a timeless truth: extraordinary achievements are reserved for those who remain steadfast in their pursuit of their goals.

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Perhaps that is why, throughout the match, my thoughts kept returning to two unforgettable episodes from the Mahabharata—two stories united by a single lesson about focus.

The first is the famous tale of the bird’s eye. After completing their training in archery, Guru Dronacharya placed an artificial bird on the branch of a tree and asked each of his disciples, “What do you see?” One saw the tree. Another noticed the branch. Someone described the bird. Others spoke of the leaves surrounding it. Only Arjuna answered differently. “I see only the bird’s eye.”

The second episode comes from Draupadi’s swayamvara. High above revolved a mechanical fish, while below it rested a vessel filled with water. The contestants were forbidden to look directly at the target. They had to strike the fish’s eye by aiming only at its trembling reflection in the water. Many tried. Many failed. Arjuna did not. His arrow never missed its mark because, even in the wavering reflection, he saw nothing except the eye of the fish.

Two different occasions. Two different challenges. Yet both reveal the same enduring truth: people who remain unwaveringly focused on their destination never mistake obstacles for the end of the road.

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The World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt appeared to revive that age-old lesson.

From the opening whistle, Argentina found itself under immense pressure. Lionel Messi missed a penalty, and by then his team was already trailing. When Egypt stretched their advantage to 2–0, many believed the story had already been written. For millions of supporters across the globe, hope appeared to fade into silence. Football history itself reminds us that such moments have broken even the strongest teams from within.

Yet the true measure of leadership is rarely reflected on the scoreboard. It reveals itself in composure. In conviction. In the quiet refusal to surrender.

That evening, Argentina embodied exactly those qualities. Messi, too, did not teach the world anything entirely new. Instead, he reaffirmed an eternal truth. Mistakes are inevitable. Failure visits everyone. Circumstances often turn against us. But none of these should ever force us to abandon our destination.

That silent belief seemed to flow through every Argentine player. Then, a pivotal moment occurred. Cristian Romero scored a goal, reigniting hope for the team. Messi restored parity with the equaliser. And in the dying moments, Enzo Fernández’s contribution extended beyond just scoring the winning goal. He showcased the remarkable strength of unwavering belief until the final moment.

On that green stage of the World Cup, Argentina won far more than a football match. Concentration triumphed. Patience triumphed. Above all, unwavering faith in a clearly defined goal emerged victorious.

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Dreams have always been abundant. What the world lacks are dreamers who possess the courage to protect those dreams until the very end. Dreaming is easy. Living for a dream every single day is unnecessary.

The journey toward any meaningful goal follows a familiar pattern. Enthusiasm arrives first. Fatigue follows close behind. Applause comes before criticism. Encouragement is gradually replaced by setbacks. At the beginning, almost everyone believes in us. As time passes, that belief often begins to fade.

Eventually comes the moment when most people quietly abandon their aspirations halfway through the journey.

Yet those who refuse to lose sight of their purpose, whose destination remains crystal clear despite every hardship, and who continue their relentless pursuit regardless of success or failure, eventually discover that the destination itself begins to welcome them.

Only then do dreams step out of imagination and become reality. Only then is history written. Only then are timeless stories of perseverance born.

Arjuna fixed his gaze on the bird’s eye. He later fixed it on the eye of the revolving fish. The settings were different, but the secret remained the same. He never allowed the distractions surrounding his target to enter his mind. Perhaps that is the greatest secret behind every remarkable achievement.

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Watching that remarkable contest, one thought returned again and again. After missing the penalty, millions of people around the world were probably asking the same question: “What now?” Perhaps Messi never asked himself that question. Perhaps only one thought occupied his mind: “The next moment will be ours.”

That is, after all, the way life unfolds. We cannot rewrite what has already happened. Yesterday is beyond our reach. Failures cannot be erased, mistakes cannot be undone, and lost opportunities cannot be reclaimed. What always remains within our control is the choice we make next.

That is where every comeback begins. Cristian Romero’s goal did far more than reduce the deficit against Egypt. It rekindled belief. Messi’s equaliser meant far more than restoring parity on the scoreboard. It revived confidence. Enzo Fernández’s dramatic winner was far more than the decisive goal of a football match. It became a quiet declaration that no dream should ever be abandoned until the very last moment.

That is why certain sporting moments outgrow the trophies they produce. Their greatest legacy lies not in silverware, but in the lessons they leave behind. They teach us to rise after disappointment. They teach us to keep moving when circumstances seem impossible. They remind us that resilience is often the invisible line separating defeat from triumph. Perhaps that is why millions of people never watch football merely as a game. Within its victories and defeats, they discover reflections of their own lives.

For some, Messi is simply one of the greatest footballers of his generation. For others, he represents quiet resilience. For some, Argentina is just another national team. For others, it has become another name for faith. In much the same way, the Argentina–Egypt encounter was never merely a football match. It became a gentle reminder to reclaim forgotten dreams, to believe somewhat longer, and to keep moving towards the destination even when the road ahead appears uncertain.

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Life often presents us with crossroads where returning seems more appealing than progressing. Yet those are the moments that truly define us. The greatest test is never one of talent alone. It is a test of conviction. A test of perseverance. A test of whether we can remain faithful to our purpose when every reason to surrender stands before us. Those who pass that test become a source of inspiration for countless others.

Time usually forgets how many times a person stumbled. History remembers how many times they chose to rise again.

Perhaps that is why Lionel Messi’s journey cannot be measured merely by goals, trophies, or records. His story is, above all, a profoundly human one. It is the story of moving forward despite criticism. The story of embracing failure without allowing it to define the future. The story of years of sacrifice in pursuit of excellence.

The World Cup encounter with Egypt became another unforgettable chapter in that extraordinary journey. More importantly, it offered something far greater than sporting entertainment. It offered hope. Hope for every student striving for success after repeated setbacks. Hope for every farmer who sows fresh seeds after devastating floods. Hope for every artist and writer who continues creating despite rejection after rejection. Hope for every parent who quietly shoulders life’s burdens while never forgetting to smile for the people they love.

Without uttering a single word, Messi and his teammates reminded the world of a profound truth: Life’s greatest victories are seldom measured by medals or trophies. They are measured by the courage to believe when giving up seems easier. It is belief that gives us the strength to begin again. It is belief that enables us to discover light even in our darkest hours. It is belief that provides ordinary people the courage to walk roads that once seemed impossible.

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That is why Arjuna’s story continues to resonate across the centuries. His greatness did not lie merely in the bow he carried or the arrows he released. It lay in the extraordinary clarity of his vision. Whether he stood before the bird on the branch or the revolving fish above the pool, his mind remained untouched by everything except the target itself. That is the timeless lesson he leaves behind.

People accomplish extraordinary things not because they possess extraordinary gifts, but because they refuse to let their eyes drift away from what truly matters.

The World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt revitalised that timeless wisdom. Without speeches or grand declarations, Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernández, and the entire Argentine team delivered a message that reached far beyond football. Life will not always unfold according to our plans. We will make mistakes. There will be setbacks. Circumstances will often turn against us. Yet none of these is a reason to abandon the goal. The moment we lose sight of our destination, our dreams begin to slip beyond our reach.

However, when we maintain a clear vision and relentless drive, even the most challenging path gradually unveils the way ahead.

That is why the true value of certain matches can never be measured by trophies alone. Their greatest legacy lies in the wisdom they leave behind. The Argentina–Egypt encounter offered one such lesson.

It reminded us that success belongs to those who remain faithful to their purpose long after others have surrendered theirs.

In the end, every race we run, every struggle we endure, and every moment of waiting brings us back to the same enduring truth: When we maintain our focus on a worthy goal and possess the courage to persevere, the path often reveals itself in remarkable ways.

That is why Arjuna continues to motivate us. That is why football remains far more than a game. And that is why Argentina’s unforgettable victory over Egypt on July 7, 2026, will be remembered as far more than a dramatic World Cup comeback. It will endure as a timeless reminder that when vision remains unwavering, resilience refuses to yield, and belief outlives adversity, dreams eventually find their way to reality.

(Kashyap is a novelist of English and Assamese literature. You can reach the writer at neelimassam @gmail.com)