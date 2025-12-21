‘The Gen-Zubeen Phenomenon: More than a Rockstar, an Identity’

Shruti Chetia

(shrutichetia740@gmail.com)

In the humid air of Guwahati, Assam, where every other car seemed to be playing an old Zubeen Garg hit, the news landed like a physical blow. For Gen-Z, the kids raised on the cusp of social media and the region’s complex politics, Zubeen da’s death felt profoundly personal.

The soundtrack of our lives

We, the Gen-Z of Assam, grew up hearing stories of the “Angry Young Man” who redefined our music. He was already a legend when we were learning our alphabet. My friends and I didn’t just listen to Zubeen Garg; we absorbed his ethos. I remember watching blurry YouTube videos of him speaking out against corruption or government policies with a raw, unfiltered energy. He was a rebel, but for a reason. His vibe was simple: “I don’t care about the rules if the rules are wrong.” That anti-establishment streak spoke directly to a generation tired of performative politics. He wasn’t just a musician; he was the guy who fought for flood victims, who used his platform to champion social causes.

The day the music stopped

That authenticity made the shock of his passing hit differently. The day the news arrived is etched in my memory with a sharp, painful contrast. It was September 19th—my birthday. I was literally heading out to celebrate with the typical birthday buzz in the air when the news started trickling in. The moment I got the confirmation, it felt like my entire world just stopped. My birthday went from a day of joy to a day of profound loss. My heart was shattered. We were all just numb, the stark reality setting in that our Zubeen Da was gone, on a day that was supposed to be about celebration. The raw, collective grief across Assam was a testament to how deeply he was woven into our lives.

More than a voice, an identity

Zubeen Garg’s legacy is a mosaic of music, activism, and a powerful, authentic persona. He defied everyone—from militant groups to religious leaders. He called himself “Kanchenjunga”—free, towering, and unburdened by labels. That spirit is why he resonates so deeply with us. He blurred boundaries and championed the marginalized. In a world full of curated online personas, Zubeen da’s authenticity is a rare gift. He transcended caste and religion, bringing Assamese people together under the banner of his music. He gave us a sound, a voice, and a blueprint for caring about our community.

He may be gone, but his influence is immortal. Zubeen Garg wasn’t just a rockstar; he shaped our identity. Now, every September 19th will forever carry a dual meaning. A part of my heart will always ache for the loss of a legend, while the other remembers the profound connection we share, marking that day as a forever special, bittersweet moment. It feels like we are tied together by something bigger than just music. He is a living legend, and he will always be alive within us forever, his spirit as wild and free as the Kanchenjunga he named himself after. We love you, Zubeen da. Forever iconic.